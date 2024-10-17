If one was looking at the Philadelphia Eagles by virtue of record only, nothing is wrong with a 3-2 start. The Eagles are in good shape compared to some other teams around the league, especially with all the injuries to key players they endured in September.

Of course, optics are just that. The Eagles have a lot to improve upon over the coming months if they wish to emerge as a Super Bowl contender in the NFC. Losing starting tight end Dallas Goedert and starting left tackle Jordan Mailata this week doesn't help either.

In addition to the injuries, the Eagles can improve in certain areas of their roster. Philadelphia doesn't need a star-caliber player, but some depth at key positions would be ideal for the final two months.

With the trade deadline a few weeks away (and teams already making moves), here are three positions the Eagles should look at upgrading prior to Tuesday, November 5.

Tight end

Potential candidates: Jordan Akins, Austin Hooper, Tommy Tremble

Not having Dallas Goedert for a few weeks (hamstring) significantly impacts the Eagles depth at tight end. Philadelphia didn't do much to improve that depth this offseason, only adding C.J. Uzomah in free agency (only to release him prior to 53-man roster cutdowns).

Grant Calcaterra can fill the void as a starter, but the depth is questionable with Jack Stoll, E.J. Jenkins, and Albert Okwuegbunam (who just had his 21-day practice window opened this week). When Goedert was out last season for three games, Eagles tight ends had just two catches. That significantly needs to improve this time around.

Calcaterra will get the opportunity, and the Eagles believe in him. They could use some extra help until Goedert returns.

Pass rusher

Potential candidates: Emmanuel Ogbah, Josh Uche, Za'Darius Smith

Sunday's win over the Browns shouldn't mask the significant help the Eagles need at pass rusher. The Eagles are 24th in the league in sacks (11) and 23rd in sack rate (6.5%), and those numbers were worse prior to the five sacks last week. The pressure rate is 11th in the NFL (37.1%), yet the Eagles just aren't getting to the quarterback consistently.

Bryce Huff has just five pressures and a pressure rate of 5.9% while Nolan Smith has just five pressures and a 10.9% pressure rate (Smith plays fewer snaps than Huff). Adding an extra pass rusher wouldn't hurt this defense, especially if he can get to the quarterback and help generate more turnovers (Eagles are tied for last in the NFL with two takeaways).

Middle linebacker

Potential candidates: Josey Jewell, Devin Lloyd, Jack Gibbens

The performance of Nakobe Dean is concerning enough for the Eagles to consider an upgrade at the MIKE. Dean has seven missed tackles this seaosn and is not in position to make plays. The Eagles could consider outside help here, but they like the progression of Ben VanSumeren and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., so a significant trade is unlikely.

With the release of Devin White, the Eagles' depth is tested at the position. Trotter Jr. is a rookie and VanSumeren has played just 47 defensive snaps in his career. Wouldn't hurt for the Eagles to kick the tires on adding veteran depth there.