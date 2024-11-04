A West London Derby will take center stage in the English Premier League on Monday when Fulham host Brentford to wrap up Matchweek 10. Brentford are currently 11th in the Premier League table with 13 points, while Fulham are 12th with 12 points, but either team could surge into the top 10 with an outright victory. This will be the 55th time these two clubs have met in league play and the series is tied, with 19 wins for each club and 16 draws.

Fulham vs. Brentford money line: Fulham +100, Draw +260, Brentford +260

Fulham vs. Brentford over/under: 2.5 goals

Fulham vs. Brentford spread: Fulham -0.5 (-105)

FUL: The Cottagers have collected seven points from four home matches in the EPL

BRENT: The Bees have won three of four matches across all competitions

Why you should back Fulham

Fulham will be looking to make the most of home-field advantage in this contentious rivalry. The Cottagers have two wins and a draw in four home matches in the Premier League this season.

Fulham play an attacking style and have scored at least once in each of their last 10 matches across all competitions, with Raul Jimenez leading the way with four EPL goals this season. Alex Iwobi and Emile Smith Rowe each have two goals as well.

Why you should back Brentford

Brentford might be the team in better form entering the match, winning three of their last four matches across all competitions. The Bees have also scored in every EPL match they've played but one this season and have scored three goals or more on four occasions already in 2024.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have spearheaded the Brentford attack, with Mbeumo scoring eight goals in Premier League play while Wissa has five EPL goals. They've been one of the most prolific scoring tandems in English football this year and will be tough for Fulham to slow down.

