It was a huge week in Italy's Serie A as Inter beat crosstown rivals AC Milan 2-1 and officially won the Scudetto. At the same time, the Rossoneri now have the chance to react few days later in another much awaited game against Juventus, despite the fact that all that's left for this season is playing for pride. Coach Stefano Pioli already knows that his future won't be at the club, as AC Milan have decided to part ways with the Italian manager at the end of the current season. Juventus, on the other side, come from a Coppa Italia win against Lazio and they will face Atalanta in the cup's final on May 15 in Rome but need to score more points to secure their Champions League spot next season. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, April 27 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 27 | 12:00 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +125; Draw: +155; AC Milan +250

Team news

Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri can count on the full squad except for striker Moise Kean and the usual absences of Paul Pogba and Nicolò Fagioli who are both suspended until at least the end of the season. Carlos Alcaraz is expected to start alongside Manuel Locatelli and USMNT star Weston McKennie.

Potential Juventus XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Alcaraz, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

AC Milan: Pioli has some squad issues after the suspensions of captain Davide Calabria, Fakayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez. Luka Jovic, Simon Kjaer and Tommaso Pobega are also injured. UMSNT Yunus Musah is expected to start at right back, with Alessandro Florenzi going to the left the replace Theo Hernandez. Rafael Leao, who will be the captain, will be back on the attacking left wing, with Olivier Giroud starting as central striker.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Musah, Thiaw, Gabbia, Florenzi; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Prediction

After the big disappointment on Monday, it looks like AC Milan season is already over, while Juventus will likely have more motivation to win this clash. Pick: Juventus 1, AC Milan 0.