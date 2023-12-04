RANK TEAM CHANGE ANALYSIS

1 Inter -- Inter have won the most games (6) and conceded the fewest goals (2) away from home in the big-5 European Leagues in 2023-24. Inter also won away against Napoli with a margin of at least three goals for the first time in since 1977.



2 Juventus

-- Adrien Rabiot has scored the joint-most goals among Serie A midfielders in the last two seasons in all competitions: thirteen, level with Lazio's Felipe Anderson and Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners.



3 AC Milan -- French goalkeeper Mike Maignan has provided at least one assist in each of the last three Serie A seasons. Since 2004-05 he is the goalkeeper with the mosts assists in the competition (3). The last one against Frosinone, who assisted the goal scored by USMNT star Christian Pulisic



4 Atalanta -- Despite some recent disappointing results, Atalanta are still well positioned to end up in the top four, compared to Napoli and AS Roma. However, it will be a fight until the very end of the season.

5 Napoli -- Napoli have lost four of their first seven Serie A home matches for the third time in their top-flight history, after 1997-98 (5) and 1954-55 (4).



6 AS Roma +1 Roma have scored thirteen goals in the last fifteen minutes of the games played this season, five more than any other team so far. On top of that, the Giallorossi have won 7 points from losing position, only fewer than Lecce and Sassuolo (both 8) this year.



7 Lazio -1 Lazio's Pedro is the only Spanish player to have scored at least one goal in each of the last 15 Big-5 European Leagues campaigns (from 2009-10 to 2023-24). After Matchday 14, Lazio are also back in the Champions League race as they are now 4 points behind AS Roma. However, Lazio have only scored fifteen goals in fifteen games.



8 Fiorentina -- Fiorentina have scored 102 goals so far in 2023 and they have already set a new record for goals scored in a single calendar year inall competitions. Giacomo Bonaventura is only one of the three midfielders (alongside Jude Bellingham and Bryan Mbeumo) in the big-5 European Leagues to have scored more than 5 goals and provided more than 1 assist (6 goals and 2 assists).



9 Bologna -- One of the most surprising sides of the season so far. Thiago Motta's team are fully in the race to end up in Europe next year as they are only two points behind the top four (22 points).

10 Monza +1 After a difficult start, Raffaele Palladino's team are back on track and only lost to Juventus in the last five clashes. Compared to the last season, they need to improve in the attack as they scored only 15 goals in 14 games so far.

11 Frosinone +1 Eusebio Di Francesco's team continue to impress for the quality of the football played in the first part of the season. Frosinone should be safe easily and shouldn't be part of the relegation race in their first season back in the first division.

12 Torino -2 A disappointing start of the side coached by Ivan Juric, who definitely needs something more from his strikers.

13 Lecce +3 Since 2004-05, when the data is available, Wladimiro Falcone was the first goalkeeper to win a penalty for his team in Serie A. Lecce have drawn the last three consecutive games in a row.



14 Genoa +1 Among the Serie A players with at least twenty-five goals scored in the last twenty top-flight campaign (since 2004-05), only Andrea Pirlo (77.4%, 24 out of 31) has netted a higher percentage of goals from outside box than Ruslan Malinovskyi (68%, 17 out of 25).



15 Sassuolo -1 Sassuolo has only won one game of the last five played and need to react in the imminent future as they are only five points above the relegation zone.

16 Udinese -3 Lazar Samardzic is the youngest player (February 2002) to have scored more than one goal and provided more than one assist in each of the last three Serie A seasons. Udinese have only won once this season, away against AC Milan, and are now only two points above the relegation zone.



17 Empoli -- Even though Empoli only won one game of their last five, Aurelio Andreazzoli's team are back on the right track and can hope to survive this season after a disappointing start that led the club to change the coach.

18 Cagliari -- After two wins in a row, Cagliari now come from one draw and two defeats in the last three games played. However, Claudio Ranieri's team are only one point behind Empoli.

19 Hellas Verona -- No wins in the last twelve games for Hellas Verona who won the first two games of the season but then failed to win again. However, last weekend's draw against Udinese revealed that the team is still with coach Marco Baroni, who will have another chance against Lazio to save his job.