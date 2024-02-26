Weston McKennie came off in the second half of the game against Frosinone on Sunday after suffering a shoulder injury. The USMNT midfielder provided two assists in the first half to striker Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus won with a last-minute goal by Daniele Rugani.

McKennie was again one of the best players on the pitch for Juventus and despite not having scored this season (with a 2.83 xG overall), he has five assists, including the two from Sunday's match. McKennie left the pitch before the final whistle due to the shoulder issue and will miss Napoli's game this Sunday. According to Juventus expert Romeo Agresti, the injury will be evaluated again next week. Coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to DAZN after the game and said, "Rabiot and McKennie are very important for us, let's see how they are. We will certainly go to Naples on Sunday with the right team to play a good match. McKennie has a dislocated shoulder, we'll see, every now and then he has this issue."

The severity of the injury will be known next week but Juventus hope to have him fit and back as soon as possible since he has become a crucial player for the Bianconeri this season. So far he played 26 times in all competitions and only missed one Serie A match due to a suspension. After coming back from the Leeds United loan in the summer of 2023, the expectation was for him to leave again but at the end he stayed at Juventus and he's currently the third player after defender Bremer and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny with the most minutes played in the Italian Serie A (2053 in 25 games).