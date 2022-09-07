There was no shortness of entertainment during the Nick Kyrgios vs. Karen Khachanov US Open quarterfinal match on Tuesday night. Not only did fans get to watch three hours and 39 minutes of action followed by Kyrgios smashing two rackets, but there was also a hairy development in the stands.

A man wearing a Louis Vuitton barber cape was spotted getting a haircut in the middle of the second set. It's still unclear how he and his barber snuck in clippers into Arthur Ashe Stadium. People around them seemed amused at the unusual event, but the fun was over as soon as security spotted them.

"When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play," U.S. Tennis Association spokesperson Brendan McIntyre said, per CBS News. "There's a first time time for anything."

The man getting a haircut is JiDion, a popular YouTube prankster with 5.84 million subscribers. This was not his first tennis match, nor was it the first time he did something out of the norm during a Grand Slam event. JiDion got a lifetime ban at Wimbledon in July for his antics during a quarterfinal match between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. After that one, he posted a video about how he snuck in an airhorn to show his support for Sinner. He might not be able to return to Centre Court, but JiDion got terrific publicity from that prank because the video got well over five million views.

JiDion's US Open haircut was also not his first during a live sporting event. Earlier this year, the YouTuber -- who sometimes refers to himself as DeMarcus Cousins III -- was getting a haircut while sitting courtside during a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks. That was on March 25, so perhaps it was time to freshen up now.

Barbershop appointments must be getting really hard to make, as a different sports fan decided to get a haircut during a game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in August.