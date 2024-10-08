2024 WNBA playoffs score: Live updates as Sun, Lynx battle for Finals berth in winner-take-all Game 5
The winner of Tuesday's game will take on the Liberty in the WNBA Finals
The 2024 WNBA playoffs will continue on Tuesday night when the Minnesota Lynx host the Connecticut Sun in a winner-take-all Game 5 in their semifinal series. This is the first time that there's been a Game 5 since 2022, when the Sun defeated the Chicago Sky in this same round. Can the Sun repeat the trick and get back to the Finals for the third time in six seasons? Or will the Lynx defend homecourt and make their first Finals appearance since 2017?
Ahead of Game 5, here's a quick look back at how we got here: the Sun won Game 1 in narrow fashion, then the Lynx bounced back with two comfortable victories in Games 2 and 3. With their season on the line, the Sun then responded with a dominant second half to take Game 4 and even things back up at 2-2. This has been a hard-fought, physical and at times contentious matchup, and we should expect more of the same on Tuesday.
Here is the viewing information:
- No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 2 Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night bringing you all the updates below:
Mabrey returns, but Sun down 20
Marina Mabrey has returned to the game after a trip to the locker room, but it might be too late for the Sun, who are already down by 20 points. This is the largest deficit the Sun have faced all series, and it's going to be tough for them to come back with how locked in the Lynx are defensively.
Mabrey down after collision with camera man
Marina Mabrey ran back in transition to try and contest a Natisha Hiedeman layup and then collapsed as the play went back the other way. The Sun called a timeout to check on Mabrey, who was holding her ankle. Replays showed that she rolled her ankle pretty badly and she's now on the bench. Her status for the rest of the game is unclear right now. If she's unable to come back that would be a huge loss for the Sun.
First quarter: Lynx 31 -- Sun 18
The Lynx carved up the Sun's vaunted defense in the first quarter to the tune of 31 points on 60% shooting. They're 4-of-7 from behind the arc, and have assisted on eight of their 12 made field goals. Kayla McBride (10) and Courtney Williams (nine) have more points than the Sun's entire team.
Lynx's 3s falling
The Lynx were the best 3-point shooting team in the league this season, and they're offering a reminder in the first quarter tonight. They've knocked down 3s on the last three possessions, and are already 4-of-7 from behind the arc. If they keep shooting like this, it's going to be hard for the Sun to keep up.
Even start so far
There hasn't been much to separate these teams in this series, and that's remained true through the first five minutes tonight. The one big difference has been the Sun's turnovers. They already have three tonight, which have turned into three points for the Lynx -- the narrow difference so far. Taking care of the ball will be crucial the rest of the way with how hard it is to score in the halfcourt against these defenses.
-
1:20
Week 6 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Quarterbacks
-
1:19
NFL Power Rankings: Texans The Best 1-Loss Team at No. 3
-
2:10
NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Atop NFC South, Crack Top 10
-
2:18
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon Week 7 Picks
-
2:09
No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU Week 7 Picks
-
2:16
No. 4 Penn State at USC Week 7 Picks
-
2:17
Breaking News: Jets Fire Coach Robert Saleh After 2-3 Start
-
4:33
Breaking News: Patriots To Start Drake Maye
-
0:56
Pick A Series Winner: Padres vs. Dodgers
-
0:39
See It: Patrick Mahomes Bests Derek Carr Once Again
-
3:11
Tigers, Guardians Head To Detroit Tied At 1-1
-
1:07
MUST SEE: Kwan Flashes Leather, Carpenter Carves Clase Up!