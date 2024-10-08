2024 WNBA playoffs score: Live updates as Sun, Lynx battle for Finals berth in winner-take-all Game 5

The 2024 WNBA playoffs will continue on Tuesday night when the Minnesota Lynx host the Connecticut Sun in a winner-take-all Game 5 in their semifinal series. This is the first time that there's been a Game 5 since 2022, when the Sun defeated the Chicago Sky in this same round. Can the Sun repeat the trick and get back to the Finals for the third time in six seasons? Or will the Lynx defend homecourt and make their first Finals appearance since 2017?

Ahead of Game 5, here's a quick look back at how we got here: the Sun won Game 1 in narrow fashion, then the Lynx bounced back with two comfortable victories in Games 2 and 3. With their season on the line, the Sun then responded with a dominant second half to take Game 4 and even things back up at 2-2. This has been a hard-fought, physical and at times contentious matchup, and we should expect more of the same on Tuesday.

Here is the viewing information:

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 2 Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night bringing you all the updates below: