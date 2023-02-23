The St. Louis Battlehawks will try to start the season 2-0 when they hit the road to take on the Seattle Sea Dragons in a Week 2 XFL game on Thursday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Battlehawks (1-0) are coming off an 18-15 victory over the San Antonio Brahmas in which they scored 15 points in the final 90 seconds to rally for an improbable victory. Meanwhile the Sea Dragons (0-1) were the victims of another comeback last weekend, giving up 14 consecutive points to end the game in a 22-18 loss to the DC Defenders.

Sea Dragons vs. Battlehawks spread: Seattle -4

Sea Dragons vs. Battlehawks over/under: 36.5 points

Sea Dragons vs. Battlehawks money line: Seattle -190, St. Louis +158

SEA: Jahcour Pearson leads team in receiving (12 catches, 95 yards)

STL: Austin Proehl leads team in receiving (four catches, 49 yards and one touchdown)

Why the Sea Dragons can cover

The Seattle defense played well last week against the Defenders. The Sea Dragons limited the DC offense to just 3.3 yards per play and had equal success against the run and pass. The defense was led by linebacker Emmanuel Smith, who had a team-best seven solo tackles, one assisted tackle and a tackle for loss.

In addition, Seattle faces a St. Louis offense that had trouble moving the ball for most of the game last week against San Antonio. The Battlehawks rushed for just 68 yards against the Brahmas, and 40 of those came on one play. St. Louis also gave up five sacks.

Why the Battlehawks can cover

St. Louis has a quarterback with NFL experience in AJ McCarron. The 32-year-old quarterback played in 17 NFL games between the 2015 and '20 seasons but hadn't played since suffering an ACL injury during '21 preseason. On Sunday he came up big in the clutch, passing for 123 yards in the final three minutes of the game after throwing for just 67 yards up to that point.

In addition, the Battlehawks face a Sea Dragons team that was careless with the ball last week. Quarterback Ben DiNucci turned the ball over three times -- two interceptions and one fumble. Only one team, Orlando, committed more turnovers than Seattle in Week 1.

