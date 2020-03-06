Employee who worked Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons XFL game tests positive for coronavirus, per report

A part-time employee that worked at the stadium of the XFL's Seattle Dragons on Feb. 22 tested positive for coronavirus, according to local public health officials. However, the officials made sure to note that the chances of the employee having infected any of the 22,000 attendees is low, according to Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times.

"We have worked with the employee and the operator of the stadium, First and Goal, to evaluate potential exposures at the Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons game, and we've determined that the risk of infection to attendees from this person was low," James Apa, spokesman for Public Health - Seattle/King County, told The Seattle Times in an email Thursday. "We are following up with a few co-workers with close contacts of the employee at the February 22nd game to provide guidance on appropriate precautions."

Apa added that while "no extra precautions are required" for people who attended that late February game, "the risk for infection with COVID-19 is increasing" in the Kings County, Wash. community. County officials, meanwhile, have only warned people over 60, with underlying health conditions, with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant to avoid large crowds. No other warnings have been given out with regards to local professional sports games.

"As of now, Seattle's professional sports organizations - Dragons, First & Goal/Seahawks, Mariners, and Sounders FC - will continue with scheduled events," a statement from King County Executive Dow Constantine's office said to the Seattle Times.