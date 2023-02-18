The spring football league formerly known for Vince McMahon, Rod "He Hate Me" Smart and pro wrestling-style gimmicks returns to the field with new owners and a more serious approach when the Arlington Renegades and Vegas Vipers kick off the 2023 XFL season on Saturday at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The XFL played its only full season in 2001. After a 19-year hiatus, the league returned in 2020 but could play for just five weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now led by commissioner and co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the XFL is back with eight teams set to play a 10-week regular season schedule.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Arlington is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Renegades vs. Vipers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 36.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22. He also closed the NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks during the 2022 NFL season.

White has crushed not only the NFL but also the XFL during its abbreviated 2020 season, going 16-4 on XFL ATS picks before the league suspended operations.

Here are the XFL lines and trends for Vipers vs. Renegades:

Renegades vs. Vipers spread: Arlington -3.5

Renegades vs. Vipers over/under: 36 points

Renegades vs. Vipers money line: Arlington -165, Vegas +140

ARL: TE Sal Cannella had 34 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in the USFL in 2022.

VEG: QB Luis Perez completed 72% of his passes in the USFL in 2022.

Why the Renegades can cover

Arlington has a prolific quarterback in Drew Plitt. The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Plitt played five seasons at Ball State and finished second in program history in completions (777) and third in passing yards (9,062) and passing touchdowns (68). In brief action with the Bengals last preseason, he completed 7-of-8 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.

In addition, the Renegades have a running back with NFL experience in Keith Ford. The 5-foot-10, 219-pound Ford has spent time on the roster of the Bills, Colts and Packers. He has played in two NFL games, running for 79 yards on 21 carries.

Why the Vipers can cover

Vegas has a proven NFL-caliber receiver in Martavis Bryant. Now 31 years old, Bryant had 145 receptions for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons with the Steelers and Raiders. He hasn't played in the NFL since the 2018 season, but in 2022 he had eight receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns in four games with the Beasts of the Fan Controlled Football league.

In addition, the Vipers have a tackling machine in Vic Beasley. The former NFL linebacker had 37.5 sacks in six seasons with the Falcons and Raiders, including a career-best 15.5 in 2016. He is the only Falcon to have double-digit sacks in a season over the last 10 years.

How to make Renegades vs. Vipers picks

