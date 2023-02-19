After a nearly three-year hiatus, the XFL returns this weekend with a full slate of games. One of the top matchups pits the Seattle Sea Dragons against the D.C. Defenders on Sunday evening. Both teams are serious about winning, and Seattle's commitment includes the hiring of former NFL coaches Jim Haslett as the head coach and June Jones as the offensive coordinator. D.C., meanwhile has tabbed Reggie Barlow as its mentor. Barlow, a former fourth-round draft choice of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 1996 NFL Draft, has been a head coach at the collegiate level since 2007.

Kickoff from Audi Field in Washington, D.C., is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Defenders beat the Sea Dragons 31-19 during the 2020 Covid-shortened season. Seattle is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Defenders vs. Sea Dragons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 37. Before making any Sea Dragons vs. Defenders picks or XFL predictions of your own, you need to see what pro football expert R.J. White has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks during the 2022 NFL season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

White has crushed not only the NFL but also the XFL during its abbreviated 2020 season, going 16-4 on XFL ATS picks before the league suspended operations. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has locked in on Sea Dragons vs. Defenders and released a confident against-the-spread pick that is available only at SportsLine. Here are the XFL lines and trends for Defenders vs. Sea Dragons:

Defenders vs. Sea Dragons spread: Sea Dragons -2.5

Defenders vs. Sea Dragons over/under: 37 points

Defenders vs. Sea Dragons money line: Seattle -140, D.C. +118

SEA: The Sea Dragons had a minus-3 touchdown deficit in 2020

DC: The Defenders were 3-0 on their home field in 2020

Defenders vs. Sea Dragons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Sea Dragons can cover

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has NFL talent, but it's yet to be determined if he is committed to getting back to an elite level following his off-the-field struggles. In parts of eight NFL seasons, he played in 77 games, making 252 catches for 4,284 yards (17.0 average) and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 89 yards (14.8 average). His best season was in 2013 with the Cleveland Browns, when he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards (18.9 average) and nine touchdowns.

Another intriguing receiver on the Seattle roster is Juwan Green. A former member of the Tennessee Titans, he played two collegiate seasons at Albany. In 2019, he had a monster season with 83 receptions for 1,386 yards (16.7 average) and 17 touchdowns. His best game that year was in a 38-35 overtime loss at Monmouth, when he caught 15 passes for 245 yards (16.3 average) and three touchdowns.

Why the Defenders can cover

Jordan Ta'amu, a former standout at Ole Miss, is expected to start the season opener at quarterback. In two years with the Rebels, he threw for 5,600 yards, completing 381 of 591 passes (64.5%) for 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 2018, he completed 266 of 418 passes (63.6%) for 3,918 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed 116 times for 342 yards (2.9 average) and six touchdowns.

Another skill-position player expected to boost the D.C. offense is former Jacksonville Jaguars draft pick Ryquell Armstead. The running back played parts of two seasons with the Jaguars, playing in 18 games and carrying 50 times for 188 yards (3.8 average). Previously, he played four years at Temple and rushed for more than 1,000 yards his senior year. In 2018, he carried 210 times for 1,098 yards (5.2 average) and 13 touchdowns.

How to make Defenders vs. Sea Dragons picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the total, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Sea Dragons vs. Defenders? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you should jump on, all from the top pro football expert who brought in more than $1,800 last season in the NFL, and find out.