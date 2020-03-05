XFL 2020, Week 5 odds, picks: BattleHawks edge Defenders, Vipers upset Wildcats in L.A.

The Houston Roughnecks are easily the most dominant team in the new XFL, not only because of their unblemished record but because of the raw spectacle they unleash on a weekly basis. Beyond them, though? Talk about a mixed bag.

Unless you root for the Roughnecks or St. Louis BattleHawks, you probably can't go seven days without wondering whether your squad is for real. That's not unusual for football, of course, but we've already seen some stunning changes of direction early in the 2020 campaign. The DC Defenders going from title favorite to laughingstock of the league? The Tampa Bay Vipers going from safe bet to man the cellar of the standings to touting maybe the league's most explosive offense this side of Houston? Crazy stuff.

But guess what? More crazy is probably on the way, because it's time for Week 5 -- the midway point of the 2020 season.

With that, we're back with yet another weekly rundown, complete with odds and picks against the William Hill Sportsbook spreads (and if you'd like to check out four tips on how to bet the XFL from R.J. White, who has gone 14-2 ATS through the first four weeks, click here):

BENJAMIN'S RECORD

Season (straight up): 10-6

Season (against the spread): 8-8

Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (ABC)

Point spread: Roughnecks -13.5

Jim Zorn finally pulling the plug on Brandon Silvers almost paid off in a big way against St. Louis, with B.J. Daniels riding his own legs to a near-comeback, and assuming he sticks with the latter at QB here, Seattle should move the ball. The problem is the Roughnecks seriously outpace the rest of the league in scoring, and their bread and butter -- passing, passing, passing -- is exactly what the Dragons struggle to defend. Seattle's giving up more completions than any team in the XFL, so P.J. Walker might get a chance to post his best numbers of the year. Oddsmakers are right to blow up the spread.

Prediction: Roughnecks 37, Dragons 18

New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades

Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV)

Point spread: Renegades -8

The Guardians are fresh off a spirited upset of Los Angeles, and they should have confidence hitting the road here. You might think the Renegades are better off without Landry Jones, who's sidelined with an injury after a four-turnover flop against Houston, and while that could prove true down the road, Bob Stoops' staff has built the offense around Jones. The ground and screen game should help pick up slack for fill-in Philip Nelson, but Dallas is also 0-2 at home, and New York boasts the XFL's most efficient pass rush. If the Guardians get another cool start from Luis Perez at QB, they'll hand Dallas its second straight "L."

Prediction: Guardians 22, Renegades 20

St. Louis BattleHawks at DC Defenders

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (FS1, fuboTV)

Point spread: BattleHawks -4

This isn't necessarily a must-win game for DC, but it sure feels like it. After storming out to a 2-0 start, the Defenders limped and lumbered their way through a second straight rout in Week 4, and worst of all, they didn't seem particularly interested in picking each other up. Coming back home could be a huge boost, though, and it'll be hard for their offense to click any less than it has the last two weeks. The difference here is at QB, where Cardale Jones will be up against the XFL's No. 2 pass defense and Jordan Ta'amu will be primed to unleash his dual-threat talent. DC may be competitive again, but the BattleHawks are just better right now.

Prediction: BattleHawks 26, Defenders 23

Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats

Sunday, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Wildcats -2

Circa Week 3, this would've been the dud of the week. Now, it might be the juiciest matchup of our midseason games! Tampa is hot after smoking DC, while L.A. should be fired up to rebound from a Week 4 letdown with an offense quietly moving the ball as well as anyone in the XFL. Josh Johnson probably deserves more credit than he's getting for guiding the Wildcats under center, and his receiving corps is coming on -- so much so that it feels wrong to pick against the home team here. But you know what? The Vipers are spitting venom right now, and their new play-caller, Jaime Elizondo, should have the right recipe against L.A.'s questionable run "D."

Prediction: Vipers 27, Wildcats 23