The San Antonio Brahmas helped kick off the latest rendition of the XFL on Sunday. Their city will also help the 2023 XFL season culminate by hosting the inaugural championship game. Minutes before Week 1's showdown between the Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks, the league announced that the Alamodome will feature the title contest on May 13.

"We are thrilled to announce that San Antonio and the Alamodome will be the host of this season's inaugural Championship Game," XFL chairwoman and co-owner Dany Garcia said in a statement. "I have been so impressed by the level of enthusiasm and commitment from the fans in San Antonio. We can't wait to bring together the best of the XFL North and XFL South to compete for the Championship title in an event that will celebrate our players, coaches, and the revival of professional football in San Antonio."

Dwayne Johnson, Garcia's XFL co-owner, said the host site also has a special connection to his past.

"I started my wrestling career in San Antonio, specifically at the Alamodome," he said in an XFL statement. "This was my very first Royal Rumble. The city, the fans, San Antonio and the state of Texas helped shape my career."

The first annual XFL Championship Game is officially scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on May 13, with ABC set to broadcast.

Besides hosting the Brahmas, a new franchise in the latest spin on the XFL, the Alamodome also serves as the home stadium for the NCAA's Alamo Bowl and the UTSA Roadrunners. The venue previously served as the home of the San Antonio Commanders, one of the eight teams in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football League.