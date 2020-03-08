XFL DFS for Week 5: Best Sunday DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups

The 2020 XFL schedule continues on Sunday as the DC Defenders host the St. Louis Battlehawks and the LA Wildcats host the Tampa Bay Vipers. The total for Defenders vs. Battlehawks is 39, while Wildcats vs. Vipers has an over-under of 40, so finding value in the XFL DFS player pool on Sunday could be a challenge. However, with plenty on the line in XFL daily fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to leave no stone unturned as you enter your Week 5 XFL DFS picks.

Can reigning Player of the Week Jordan Ta'amu keep his hot streak going after leading the BattleHawks to a win over the Dragons?

McClure has a proven track record of daily Fantasy football success. He crushed the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He rolled through the 2019 NFL season as well. Some of his highlights included his Week 5 optimal lineups finishing in the top 1 percent of tournament on DraftKings. In Week 9, his optimal lineups cashed for over 5x on FanDuel and DraftKings. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x. Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 5

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Sunday is Wildcats wide receiver Tre McBride. The former seventh-round pick of the Titans missed the first two weeks of the XFL season, but he's looked like one of the most dynamic players in the league since debuting in Week 3.

After catching five passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3, McBride had eight catches for 127 yards and another touchdown in a Week 4 loss. McBride has been targeted 18 times in the last two weeks, and with Nelson Spruce still battling a knee injury, McBride is likely to continue benefiting.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vipers running back De'Veon Smith, who leads the XFL in rushing yards (296) through four weeks. Smith and Jacques Patrick topped the 100-yard mark last week for Tampa Bay, who committed to running the ball in a 25-0 win over the Defenders. Smith led the way with 122 yards on 24 carries.

Smith has been given at least 17 touches in three of the Vipers' four games this season and has received at least 12 touches in every contest. Against a Wildcats defense that is giving up 158.7 yards rushing per game the last three weeks, he should be a fixture in your Sunday-only XFL DFS lineups.

