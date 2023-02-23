The 2023 XFL season is underway and Week 2 will begin on Thursday with a showdown between the St. Louis Battlehawks and Seattle Sea Dragons at 9 p.m. ET. The Battlehawks managed a win in their opener against the San Antonio Brahmas with AJ McCarron throwing for a pair of late touchdowns to finish off an epic comeback. Meanwhile, the Sea Dragons suffered a 22-18 defeat on the road against the DC Defenders but Josh Gordon had a big day with six catches for 74 yards and a score.

Top XFL DFS picks for Sea Dragons vs. Battlehawks

White is high on Sea Dragons wide receiver Jahcour Pearson. After catching 76 passes for 804 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior at Western Kentucky, Pearson only appeared in three games during the COVID season of 2020 and then transferred to spend his final season at Ole Miss. He caught 26 passes for 392 yards in his lone season in Mississippi and then was invited to Giants rookie minicamp but didn't stick.

This is a clear opportunity for Pearson to raise his profile with NFL scouts watching and he's already taking advantage. Last week in the loss to DC, Pearson was targeted 14 times and caught 12 passes for 95 yards, leading Seattle in all three categories. With so much attention being paid to Gordon, expect a big season from Pearson in a pass-happy offense.

He's stacking Pearson with Seahawks quarterback Ben DiNucci, a former Cowboys backup who started one game for Dallas in 2020. After starting his career at Pitt and then transferring to James Madison, DiNucci was a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft. And in his lone NFL start he went 21 of 40 for 180 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Now he's playing in what is likely to be the most air-oriented offense in the league and he's a must-play in this single-game XFL DFS format.

"When Seattle coach Jim Haslett said in a live interview prior to his team's Week 1 kickoff that everyone on the roster would play, my heart sank as a DiNucci backer. But backup QB Steven Montez threw just two passes in all while DiNucci fired 54 attempts in June Jones' pass-happy scheme," White told SportsLine. "That makes DiNucci the best option for captain unless Montez's role expands in Week 2."

