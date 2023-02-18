The XFL has had a tenuous time establishing itself since its debut season in 2001. When the league resumes play yet again for its 2023 season on Saturday, it will do so with a quarterback that has begun to make a name for himself in spring professional football leagues. Jordan Ta'amu was the quarterback for the St. Louis BattleHawks in 2020, and returns to the XFL to lead the DC Defenders in 2023, but should he also be the QB for your XFL DFS lineups?

After his first stint in St. Louis, Ta'amu bounced around several NFL teams' practice squads before leading the USFL in passing yards (2,014) and passing touchdowns (14) last year. The XFL DFS player pool features several recognizable names at QB, like Paxton Lynch and AJ McCarron, but Ta'amu's recent experience could push your roster over the top in tournaments and cash games on DraftKings. Before making any XFL DFS picks on DraftKings for Week 1, be sure to check out the XFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from CBS Sports Fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks during the 2022 NFL season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

White has crushed not only the NFL but also the XFL during its abbreviated 2020 season, going 16-4 on XFL ATS picks before the league suspended operations as sportsbooks scrambled to correctly evaluate team quality in a league where little was known heading into the season. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has turned his attention to Week 1 XFL action and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 1

White is high on Seattle quarterback Ben DiNucci ($9,800 on DraftKings). After a mostly nondescript college career through his first three seasons at Pitt and James Madison, he lit things up in his senior season. In 2019, DiNucci completed over 70% of his passes for 3,441 yards and 29 touchdowns.

DiNucci also finished with 569 rushing yards on 122 attempts as a senior before spending a season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. In three appearances for Dallas, he threw for just 219 yards, but he didn't throw any interceptions and also ran for 22 yards on five carries in his lone start against the Philadelphia Eagles. DiNucci has starter experience at every major level of football, and should be a steady arm to start the season.

White is also high on San Antonio running back Jacques Patrick ($7,800 on DraftKings). The big, bruising Florida State product played in two games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, and finished with just two total carries for 12 yards. Patrick finished his high school career as a high four-star prospect, but didn't have the sort of tenure with the Seminoles that many expected, with just 1,790 total rushing yards in four seasons.

During the XFL's last season in 2020, Patrick checked-in at 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds, and ran for 254 yards on 60 carries for the Tampa Bay Vipers. He also finished with two rushing touchdowns and 49 receiving yards in his five appearances before the league was suspended. The jury is out on the strength of San Antonio's pass catchers, and until it's known how effective they might be, Patrick should be expected to carry the load on offense.

How to set XFL DFS lineups

White is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers this weekend. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is R.J. White putting in his optimal XFL DFS lineups for the XFL Week 1? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal XFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a Fantasy expert with a history of success predicting alternative football leagues, and find out.