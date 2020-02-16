XFL DFS, Week 2: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups for Sunday

The first week of the XFL brought a new take on football to millions of fans on TV and tens of thousands in attendance. On Sunday, the Week 2 XFL schedule will continue with two more games. The Dallas Renegades will visit the Los Angeles Wildcats at 3 p.m. ET and the St. Louis BattleHawks will go on the road against the Houston Roughnecks at 6 p.m. ET. With a better idea of what these rosters are capable after Week 1, daily Fantasy players should be able to begin honing in on their optimal Week 2 XFL DFS lineups for Sunday.

On Sunday, the XFL's early rushing leader will take on the XFL's leading passer when Matt Jones and the BattleHawks take on P.J. Walker and the Roughnecks. Jones ran for 85 yards in Week 1 while Walker threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns, but are either a part of the optimal XFL DFS strategy for Sunday? Before making any Sunday Week 2 XFL DFS picks, be sure to check out the XFL DFS advice from Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has made almost $2 million.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x. Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

One of McClure's top Sunday XFL DFS picks for Week 2 is Roughnecks wide receiver Kahlil Lewis. In four years at the University of Cincinnati, Lewis had 168 catches for 2,116 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 151 yards rushing and another score. After going undrafted, he spent some time with both the Falcons and Seahawks during training camp before being selected 15th overall in the XFL draft.

In Week 1, Lewis had five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in a 37-17 Roughnecks win over the Wildcats, but made bigger headlines for throwing up on the field. However, Lewis' playmaking ability is clear and he figures to be one of Walker's top targets throughout the XFL season after being thrown to six times in Week 1.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy for Sunday includes rostering Dallas Renegades quarterback Landry Jones. The former Oklahoma signal caller is playing for his college coach, Bob Stoops, and he'll be eager to make his debut after missing Week 1 while rehabbing a knee injury he suffered in early-January.

Jones spent five years in Pittsburgh as Ben Roethlisberger's backup, starting five games and throwing for 1,310 yards and eight touchdowns with seven interceptions. The Renegades' offense should take a step forward with Jones under center and Lance Dunbar should be a versatile weapon for Jones as both a runner and receiver.

