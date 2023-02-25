The 2023 XFL season is underway and there were some familiar names that popped up during the first week of the second attempted reboot of this spring football league. Former Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage led the XFL in rushing with 84 yards in Week 1 and could be a popular option in XFL DFS lineups. Quarterback Brandon Silvers, who briefly was on the Jets roster in 2019, threw for 272 yards and two scores. However, most XFL teams are still searching for an identity on both sides of the ball in a new league and the XFL DFS players that adapt the quickest are going to have a huge advantage.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22. He also closed the NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks during the 2022 NFL season.

White has crushed not only the NFL but also the XFL during its abbreviated 2020 season, going 16-4 on XFL ATS picks before the league suspended operations.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 2

White is high on Arlington Renegades running back De'Veon Smith ($5,700 on DraftKings). The Michigan product went undrafted in 2017 and played briefly for the Dolphins in 2017 and then was on the Washington practice squad in 2018. He's since bounced around between the CFL and various spring football leagues and the 28-year-old is hoping to use the XFL as a potential showcase to get back into an NFL camp.

"Smith wasn't particularly efficient against the Vegas defense, but neither was teammate Keith Ford. On the plus side, Smith saw three targets in the passing game to zero for Ford, which helped him have nearly twice the touches of his backfield mate overall," White told SportsLine. "At that share of the work, he remains a bargain after his price hike this week, and he has an easier matchup against a Houston defense that allowed 4.9 yards per carry last week while focusing on getting after the QB."

White also likes Silvers ($8,600 on DraftKings). as he looks for another big day for Houston. The Roughnecks looked like the most prolific offense in the league during Week 1, putting up 33 points in a dominant win over the Orlando Guardians. Silvers has a trio of quality receivers at his disposal, with Travell Harris, Jontre Kirklin and Deontay Burnett all catching at least five passes for 48 yards.

"Silvers paid off in Week 1 by throwing for 272 yards and two TDs on 42 attempts in the only blowout of the weekend. He and Ben DiNucci appear to be the QBs with the highest floor week in and week out based on the offenses they play in, but you'll still get a nice discount on Silvers for at least the next few weeks," White said.

How to set Week 2 XFL DFS lineups

