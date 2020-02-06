XFL odds 2020: Championship predictions, picks, top teams to avoid from pro football expert

The XFL is hoping to learn from its mistakes as it debuts for the second time this weekend. The league was unable to make a splash in 2001, but is back with eight teams placed in cities that currently or once had NFL franchises as well as a new set of rules as it attempts to draw the interest of football fans. The 10-game regular-season XFL schedule will be followed by two weeks of playoffs, culminating with the 2020 XFL Championship Game on April 26.

The Dallas Renegades and New York Guardians currently are co-favorites to win the title at 4-1. Before you make your 2020 XFL Championship picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say. A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls and is intimately familiar with all levels of pro football. In the NFL, he went 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018.

All-time at SportsLine, Tierney is 282-222 on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, with sportsbooks posting updated odds to win the 2020 XFL Championship, Tierney has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all eight teams and released his best bets here.

Top XFL Championship predictions

Tierney is high on the DC Defenders, even though they're just the third-biggest favorite at 9-2 XFL Championship odds. The team possesses an experienced coach and a quarterback who had considerable success in college at Ohio State.

"Coach Pep Hamilton's name might not ring with familiarity, but he is a longtime NFL assistant coach whose resume is highlighted by three years as offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts," Tierney told SportsLine. "Versatile quarterback Cardale Jones is blessed with a strong supporting cast, notably ex-Washington Redskins wide receiver Rashad Ross, who topped the short-lived AAF in receiving, and former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Eli Rogers."

Jones received an opportunity as a redshirt sophomore with Ohio State in 2014 due to an injury and ran with it, leading the Buckeyes to victories in the Big Ten Championship Game and Sugar Bowl before recording 280 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in a 42-40 triumph over Oregon in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

How to make XFL title picks

Tierney also loves an under-the-radar team that could make waves. This long shot isn't built like other XFL teams and has a hidden personnel advantage. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Who is Tierney backing to win the 2020 XFL Championship? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the odds and then visit SportsLine now to see Mike Tierney's XFL futures bets and analysis for the XFL Championship, all from SportsLine's top NFL expert who has earned his followers over $3,700.

Dallas Renegades 4-1

New York Guardians 4-1

DC Defenders 9-2

Los Angeles Wildcats 9-2

Tampa Bay Vipers 9-2

Houston Roughnecks 12-1

Seattle Dragons 14-1

St. Louis BattleHawks 14-1