Week 3 of the XFL was pretty fun. We started off hot on Saturday night, as Josh Gordon caught a game-winning, 65-yard catch with under one minute remaining to get the Seattle Sea Dragons into the win column for the first time this year. The 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers was the highest-scoring XFL game of the year -- that is, until the St. Louis Battlehawks and D.C. Defenders took the field the very next day.

The Defenders remained undefeated with a 34-28 win over the Battlehawks, where things got testy late. After that matchup, the Arlington Renegades struggled with the Orlando Guardians before eventually pulling out a 10-9 win, and then the Houston Roughnecks built on their argument for best team in the league with a 22-13 win over the San Antonio Brahmas. It was a solid week.

As for our gambling picks, we went 3-1 ATS and 4-0 SU. Personally, I am of course playing spreads in the XFL, but moneyline parlays have worked out beautifully too.

ATS record: 8-4

Straight up record: 9-3

XFL Favorites ATS: 7-5

All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook

Houston Roughnecks (-8.5) at Orlando Guardians

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FX)

This is a rematch from Week 1, where the Roughnecks roughed up the Guardians, 33-12. What's interesting is that Houston has won each of its first three games by at least nine points, so why should we expect things to be different in Week 4 -- especially against a team like Orlando? The Guardians certainly showed some fight in the 10-9 loss to the Renegades, but I wonder if that game said more about Arlington compared to Orlando. Paxton Lynch threw for 219 yards, rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown last week. I think the Guardians are getting better, but so is everyone. I believe the Roughnecks are the best team in the league, even as a bandwagon D.C. "fan." Brandon Silvers has been great.

I'm going to lay the points with the favorites, but this is one of those moneylines you're going to want to throw in a March Madness parlay.

The pick: Roughnecks -8.5

Projected score: Roughnecks 27-17

San Antonio Brahmas at Seattle Sea Dragons (-4.5)

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET (FX)

Some believe Seattle is about to take off, and sportsbooks apparently agree. The 4.5 points is a lot for two 1-2 teams, but Josh Gordon's explosion last week is hard to ignore. He caught six passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns -- including the 65-yard game-winner. Ben DiNucci threw for 377 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, and then Morgan Ellison showed out with 103 rushing yards on 17 carries. He was a bowling ball the Vipers couldn't take down.

The Brahmas are tough to figure out in my opinion. They blew a lead to the Battlehawks in Week 1, thrashed the worst team in the league in the Guardians Week 2, then somewhat gave the Roughnecks a game last weekend. Still, San Antonio managed just 162 yards of total offense. Bottom line, I'm going to take the points with the Brahmas, but I'm not picking them to win straight up.

The pick: Brahmas +4.5

Projected score: Sea Dragons 24-22

Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks (-4)

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

As we discussed earlier in this piece, the Renegades struggled with the winless Guardians. I believe that says more about Arlington. If you've followed along with my picks this year, you know I'm very hesitant to pick the Battlehawks. A.J. McCarron has been up and down, but they've pulled off some close wins. With the game being in St. Louis, I actually think this line may be too low. I'll lay four points against a team I'm starting to question.

The pick: Battlehawks -4

Projected score: Battlehawks 25-15

Vegas Vipers at D.C. Defenders (-6)

Sunday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

Audi Field is going to be rocking. If you are unaware, the Defenders have the best home-field advantage in the XFL, and it doesn't matter that this game will be played on a Sunday night. You will still see plenty of shirtless grown men attempting to build the world's largest beer snake with zero regard for work in the morning. And that's why we love the XFL.

Gregg Williams' unit is aggressive, but Brett Hundley is definitely an upgrade at quarterback over Luis Perez. Six points is a good amount, but I don't want to bet against D.C. at home. The Defenders defeated the Vipers in Vegas by 12 points just a couple weeks ago, and are 3-0 ATS.

The pick: Defenders -6

Projected score: Defenders 23-16