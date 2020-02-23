XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 3: Expert who went 9-1 shares top Sunday predictions

Week 3 of the 2020 XFL season continues on Sunday with a pair of games as the New York Guardians visit the St. Louis BattleHawks at 3 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Wildcats host the DC Defenders at 6 p.m. ET. The Guardians and BattleHawks are coming off losses, while the Defenders look to remain undefeated and the Wildcats seek their first victory. St. Louis is favored by 10 according to the latest XFL odds, while the current XFL spreads show the Defenders as eight-point road favorites.

Will Jordan Ta'amu keep piling up yards both through the air and on the ground and get the BattleHawks back in the win column? And can Cardale Jones continue his efficient passing to help keep the Defenders perfect? All of the latest Week 3 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 XFL picks now.

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Sunday is that the under (40.5) hits when the BattleHawks play their home-opener against the Guardians at 3 p.m. ET.

New York was on the wrong side of the first shutout in the league last week, and for good reason, as it recorded a mere five first downs and gained 137 total yards. The Guardians averaged only 2.9 yards per play and starting quarterback Matt McGloin was pulled after going 8-of-19 for just 44 yards while throwing two interceptions.

St. Louis' defense is capable of keeping New York out of the end zone again, as it did not allow a touchdown in its season-opener against Dallas before surrendering four versus Houston last week. If the Guardians can find a way to slow down Ta'amu, this game should sail under the total. The BattleHawks quarterback, who ranks second in the XFL in passing yards (493) and third in rushing (109), threw three TD passes and ran for another score against the Renegades.

Week 3 XFL odds

New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks (-10, 40.5)

DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats (+8, 44)