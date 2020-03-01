XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 4: Best Sunday predictions from dialed-in expert on 13-1 run

Week 4 of the 2020 XFL schedule concludes on Sunday. The Houston Roughnecks put their undefeated mark on the line against the Dallas Renegades at 4 p.m. ET, while the DC Defenders visit the winless Tampa Bay Vipers at 7 p.m. ET. The Roughnecks needed to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit last week to remain perfect, while the Defenders fell from the unbeaten ranks in their first road game of the season.

Can P.J. Walker and Cam Phillips continue to connect at an amazing rate and lead Houston to another victory as 1.5-point favorites in the latest Week 4 XFL odds? And will Cardale Jones bounce back from a dismal performance to get DC back on track as a 1.5-point favorite in the current XFL spreads? All of the Week 4 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White, who is an astounding 13-1 in against-the-spread picks this season, has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 XFL picks now.

Tampa Bay has recorded just one touchdown over its first two games, and that came on a 78-yard interception return by cornerback Tarvarus McFadden, but the offense produced three scores in last week's 34-27 loss to Houston. However, the team's quarterback situation remains fluid, as Aaron Murray (foot) hasn't played since the season-opener and Quinton Flowers, who doubles as a running back and rushed for the first offensive TD in franchise history last week, left the team for personal reasons on Wednesday, leaving Taylor Cornelius (32-of-58, 347 yards, one TD, three interceptions) as the potential starter against DC.

The Defenders scored 58 points over their first two contests, but were unable to hit double-digits in last week's shocking 39-9 setback at Los Angeles. DC was kept out of the end zone until Nick Brossette ran in from 38 yards with 7:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, while Jones threw for only 103 yards after amassing at least 235 in his first two outings. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback was picked off four times by the Wildcats.

Week 4 XFL odds

Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades (+1.5, 50)

DC Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers (+1.5, 44.5)