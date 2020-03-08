XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 5: Optimal Sunday predictions from expert on 14-2 run

Two games wrap up the Week 5 XFL schedule on Sunday, as the DC Defenders look to halt their free-fall against the visiting St. Louis BattleHawks at 3 p.m. ET, while the Los Angeles Wildcats host the Tampa Bay Vipers at 9 p.m. ET. The Defenders were blanked 25-0 in Tampa Bay last week and are now 3.5-point underdogs in the latest XFL odds. Should you back DC to rebound with your XFL predictions?

Can De'Veon Smith and Jacques Patrick continue to run wild and help the Vipers post their second straight win as 1.5-point underdogs in the latest XFL spreads? All of the Week 5 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White, who is an astounding 14-2 in against-the-spread picks this season, has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 XFL picks now.

Not only is White on fire, he's often cashing with ease. He has nailed eight XFL spread picks by double-digits, including last week when he backed the Guardians (+7) over the Wildcats. The result: New York jumped to a 14-6 halftime lead and won outright, 17-14.

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Sunday in Week 5 is the under (39) hitting when the BattleHawks face the Defenders.

St. Louis' Jordan Ta'amu has blossomed into one of the top quarterbacks in the XFL and ranks second in the league in passing yards (876) and fifth in rushing (186). The reigning XFL Star of the Week has helped the BattleHawks record at least 23 points in their last three games after registering only 15 in their season-opener. Running back Keith Ford also has contributed when in the lineup, scoring a touchdown in two games played.

But the Defenders have been on a downward spiral, amassing a total of 58 points over their first two contests before scoring only nine in a 30-point loss at Los Angeles in Week 3 and being shut out last week. Jones has dropped to fifth in the XFL in passing (674 yards) after averaging 87.5 yards in DC's back-to-back defeats. The former Buffalo Bills signal-caller has thrown five interceptions and no touchdown passes in those setbacks and the Defenders recorded only 46 rushing yards and six first downs against the Vipers last week.

St. Louis BattleHawks at DC Defenders (+3.5, 39)

Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats (-1.5, 40.5)