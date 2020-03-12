XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 6: Top predictions from expert on 16-4 run

The undefeated Houston Roughnecks are the league's highest-scoring team and boast the best touchdown differential at plus-seven. Houston (5-0) will attempt to keep rolling up the points when it begins Week 6 of the 2020 XFL schedule by visiting the New York Guardians (3-2) on Saturday. The Roughnecks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest XFL odds.

The Seattle Dragons (1-4) hope to end their three-game losing streak as 2.5-point underdogs in the current XFL spreads when they take on the visiting Los Angeles Wildcats (2-3) in Sunday's nightcap. Is there value on the Wildcats as they come off a 41-point performance in last week's victory over Tampa Bay? All of the Week 6 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White, who is an amazing 16-4 in against-the-spread picks this season, has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 6 XFL picks now.

Winning XFL picks from a proven expert

Not only is White on fire, he's often cashing with ease. He has nailed nine against the spread picks by double-digits, including last week when he backed the Guardians (+8) over the Renegades. The result: New York held Dallas' Air Raid offense to a pair of field goals and won outright, 30-12.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL, going 16-4, and anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has examined the latest Week 6 XFL odds and lines and his predictions are in.

Top Week 6 XFL predictions

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 6 is New York (+6.5) covering at MetLife Stadium against Houston.

The Guardians appeared to be spiraling out of control after their season-opening victory, as they scored a total of nine points in back-to-back defeats and lost starting quarterback Matt McGloin to a thorax injury. But third-stringer Luis Perez, who admittedly learned how to play the position by watching instructional videos on YouTube, has started in McGloin's absence and led New York to consecutive wins. Perez has thrown for 379 yards with two touchdowns since taking the reins.

"The Guardians' offense really started to come alive last week, posting its best yards-per-completion and yards-per-attempt numbers of the season while also recording a season high in rushing yards," White told SportsLine. "Their defense also has played well the last two weeks, particularly on third down, where it has allowed just six conversions on 27 attempts."

How to make Week 6 XFL picks

White also has made the call against the spread and on the over-under for every other game on the Week 6 XFL schedule. He's also identified a key x-factor that has him going big on one team, so you need to see his XFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.

Who should you back against the spread and on the total in every Week 6 XFL game? And which team is a must-back? Check out the latest XFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 6 XFL cheat sheet, all from the pro football expert who is 16-4 against the spread in the 2020 XFL season.

Week 6 XFL odds

Houston Roughnecks at New York Guardians (+6.5, 47.5)

St. Louis BattleHawks at Tampa Bay Vipers (+2.5, 42)

Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders (-4, 35.5)

Los Angeles Wildcats at Seattle Dragons (+2.5, 44.5)