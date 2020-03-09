XFL stats 2020: All of the league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders through Week 5
A complete rundown of the leaders at each statistical category across the XFL
The new XFL is well underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. We're now halfway through the 2020 regular season, and a couple of contenders have separated themselves from the pack -- namely the Houston Roughnecks, who are 5-0 in large part due to the play of dual-threat quarterback P.J. Walker.
Who else has stood out during the XFL's first five weeks of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 5:
Passing leaders
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Cmp/Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Rating
|P.J. Walker
|QB
|HOU
|119/184 (65%)
|1338
|15
|4
|104.4
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|LA
|81/135 (60%)
|1076
|11
|2
|106.3
|Jordan Ta'amu
|QB
|STL
|97/134 (72%)
|1050
|5
|2
|101.3
|Taylor Cornelius
|QB
|TB
|78/123 (63%)
|858
|4
|6
|74.5
|Landry Jones
|QB
|DAL
|83/119 (70%)
|784
|5
|7
|77.2
|Cardale Jones
|QB
|DC
|61/113 (54%)
|674
|4
|7
|57.9
|Brandon Silvers
|QB
|SEA
|53/102 (52%)
|539
|6
|4
|70.7
|Philip Nelson
|QB
|DAL
|62/94 (66%)
|439
|0
|3
|63.2
|Luis Perez
|QB
|NY
|38/61 (62%)
|418
|3
|1
|92.1
|Matt McGloin
|QB
|NY
|31/59 (53%)
|310
|1
|3
|52.2
|Aaron Murray
|QB
|TB
|16/34 (47%)
|231
|0
|2
|45.1
|Chad Kanoff
|QB
|LA
|21/39 (54%)
|214
|1
|1
|67.7
|B.J. Daniels
|QB
|SEA
|19/33 (58%)
|214
|1
|1
|74.6
|Marquise Williams
|QB
|NY
|11/23 (48%)
|145
|0
|0
|68.2
Rushing leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|De'Veon Smith
|RB
|TB
|90
|365
|4.1
|0
Matt Jones
RB
STL
80
314
3.9
1
|Jacques Patrick
|RB
|TB
|60
|254
|4.2
|2
|Cameron Artis-Payne
|RB
|DAL
|47
|241
|5.1
|2
|Darius Victor
|RB
|NY
|55
|238
|4.3
|0
|James Butler
|RB
|HOU
|46
|221
|4.8
|4
Jordan Ta'amu
QB
STL
41
217
5.3
1
|Jhurell Pressley
|RB
|DC
|42
|190
|4.5
|0
|Christine Michael
|RB
|SEA
|59
|178
|3.0
|1
|Donnel Pumphrey
|RB
|DC
|46
|168
|3.7
|0
|Tim Cook
|RB
|NY
|40
|157
|3.9
|0
|Kenneth Farrow
|RB
|SEA
|38
|156
|4.1
|1
Receiving leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Cam Phillips
|WR
|HOU
|31
|455
|9
|Dan Williams
|WR
|TB
|23
|338
|1
|Donald Parham
|TE
|DAL
|24
|307
|4
|Jalen Tolliver
|WR
|TB
|21
|297
|1
|Tre McBride
|WR
|LA
|16
|271
|4
|Nick Holley
|WR
|HOU
|21
|267
|2
|Nelson Spruce
|WR
|LA
|20
|256
|2
|L'Damian Washington
|WR
|STL
|21
|252
|1
|Reece Horn
|WR
|TB
|27
|240
|1
|Jordan Smallwood
|WR
|LA
|18
|236
|1
|Austin Proehl
|WR
|SEA
|16
|225
|3
|Colby Pearson
|WR
|NY
|16
|223
|2
|Kahlil Lewis
|WR
|HOU
|24
|220
|1
|Flynn Nagel
|WR
|DAL
|26
|217
|1
|De'Mornay Pierson-El
|WR
|STL
|23
|209
|2
Tackle leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Tackles
|Steven Johnson
|LB
|SEA
|48
|Ahmad Dixon
|S
|LA
|44
|Beniquez Brown
|LB
|HOU
|36
|Terence Garvin
|LB
|STL
|36
|Dexter McCoil
|S
|STL
|33
|Marcelis Branch
|S
|TB
|33
|DeMarquis Gates
|LB
|HOU
|32
|Jonathan Celestin
|LB
|DC
|32
|Ben Heeney
|LB
|NY
|30
|Jameer Thurman
|LB
|DC
|28
|Asantay Brown
|LB
|DAL
|28
|Greer Martini
|LB
|DAL
|28
|Will Smith
|LB
|LA
|28
|Bunmi Rotimi
|DE
|NY
|26
|Tre' Williams
|LB
|LA
|23
|Cody Brown
|S
|HOU
|23
Sack leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Sacks
|Cavon Walker
|DT
|NY
|3.0
|Anthony Johnson
|DT
|DC
|2.5
Wesley Sutton
S
NY
2.0
LaTroy Lewis
LB
HOU
2.0
|Jarrell Owens
|DE
|NY
|2.0
|Andrew Ankrah
|DE
|STL
|2.0
|Carl Bradford
|LB
|HOU
|2.0
|DeMarquis Gates
|LB
|HOU
|2.0
|Cedric Reed
|DE
|LA
|2.0
|Edmond Robinson
|LB
|HOU
|2.0
|Jacquies Smith
|DE
|SEA
|2.0
|Devin Taylor
|DE
|LA
|1.5
|Antwione Williams
|LB
|DC
|1.5
Interception leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|INT
|Deatrick Nichols
|CB
|HOU
|3
|Mike Stevens
|CB
|LA
|2
|Tarvarus McFadden
|CB
|TB
|2
|Rahim Moore
|S
|DC
|2
Will Hill
S
STL
2
|Josh Hawkins
|CB
|DAL
|2
|Cody Brown
|S
|HOU
|2
|Kenny Robinson
|S
|STL
|2
Bryce Jones
CB
NY
1
Andrew Soroh
S
NY
1
LaDarius Wiley
S
LA
1
Kaelin Burnett
LB
HOU
1
|Bradley Sylve
|CB
|LA
|1
|Matt Elam
|S
|DC
|1
|Jameer Thurman
|LB
|DC
|1
|Kyle Queiro
|LB
|SEA
|1
|D'Juan Hines
|LB
|NY
|1
|Marcell Frazier
|DE
|SEA
|1
