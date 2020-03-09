XFL stats 2020: All of the league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders through Week 5

A complete rundown of the leaders at each statistical category across the XFL

The new XFL is well underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. We're now halfway through the 2020 regular season, and a couple of contenders have separated themselves from the pack -- namely the Houston Roughnecks, who are 5-0 in large part due to the play of dual-threat quarterback P.J. Walker.

Who else has stood out during the XFL's first five weeks of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 5:

Passing leaders

NamePositionTeamCmp/AttYardsTDINTRating
P.J. WalkerQBHOU119/184 (65%)1338154104.4
Josh JohnsonQBLA81/135 (60%)
1076112106.3
Jordan Ta'amuQBSTL97/134 (72%)105052101.3
Taylor CorneliusQBTB78/123 (63%)
8584674.5
Landry JonesQBDAL83/119 (70%)7845777.2
Cardale JonesQBDC61/113 (54%)6744757.9
Brandon SilversQBSEA53/102 (52%)5396470.7
Philip NelsonQBDAL62/94 (66%)
4390363.2
Luis PerezQBNY38/61 (62%)4183192.1
Matt McGloinQBNY31/59 (53%)
3101352.2
Aaron MurrayQBTB16/34 (47%)
2310245.1
Chad KanoffQBLA21/39 (54%)2141
167.7
B.J. DanielsQBSEA19/33 (58%)
2141174.6
Marquise WilliamsQBNY11/23 (48%)1450068.2

Rushing leaders

PlayerPositionTeamAtt
YardsAvgTD
De'Veon SmithRBTB903654.10

Matt Jones

RB

STL

80

314

3.9

1

Jacques PatrickRBTB602544.22
Cameron Artis-PayneRBDAL472415.12
Darius VictorRBNY55
2384.30
James ButlerRBHOU46
2214.84

Jordan Ta'amu

QB

STL

41

217

5.3

1

Jhurell PressleyRBDC42
1904.50
Christine MichaelRBSEA59
1783.01
Donnel PumphreyRBDC46
1683.70
Tim CookRBNY401573.90
Kenneth FarrowRBSEA381564.11

Receiving leaders

PlayerPositionTeamRecYardsTD
Cam PhillipsWRHOU314559
Dan WilliamsWRTB23
3381
Donald ParhamTEDAL243074
Jalen TolliverWRTB21
2971
Tre McBrideWRLA16
2714
Nick HolleyWRHOU21
2672
Nelson SpruceWRLA202562
L'Damian WashingtonWRSTL21
2521
Reece HornWRTB27
2401
Jordan SmallwoodWRLA18
2361
Austin ProehlWRSEA16
2253
Colby PearsonWRNY16
2232
Kahlil LewisWRHOU24
2201
Flynn NagelWRDAL26
2171
De'Mornay Pierson-ElWRSTL23
2092

Tackle leaders

PlayerPositionTeamTackles
Steven JohnsonLBSEA48
Ahmad DixonSLA44
Beniquez BrownLBHOU36
Terence GarvinLBSTL36
Dexter McCoilSSTL33
Marcelis BranchSTB33
DeMarquis GatesLBHOU32
Jonathan CelestinLBDC
32
Ben HeeneyLBNY30
Jameer ThurmanLBDC28
Asantay BrownLBDAL28
Greer MartiniLBDAL28
Will SmithLBLA28
Bunmi RotimiDE
NY
26
Tre' WilliamsLBLA23
Cody BrownSHOU23

Sack leaders

PlayerPositionTeamSacks
Cavon WalkerDTNY3.0
Anthony JohnsonDTDC2.5

Wesley Sutton

S

NY

2.0

LaTroy Lewis

LB

HOU

2.0

Jarrell OwensDENY2.0
Andrew Ankrah
DESTL
2.0
Carl BradfordLBHOU2.0
DeMarquis GatesLBHOU2.0
Cedric ReedDELA2.0
Edmond RobinsonLBHOU2.0
Jacquies SmithDESEA2.0
Devin TaylorDELA1.5
Antwione WilliamsLBDC1.5

Interception leaders

PlayerPositionTeamINT
Deatrick NicholsCBHOU3
Mike StevensCBLA2
Tarvarus McFaddenCBTB2
Rahim MooreSDC2

Will Hill

S

STL

2

Josh HawkinsCBDAL2
Cody BrownSHOU2
Kenny RobinsonSSTL2

Bryce Jones

CB

NY

1

Andrew Soroh

S

NY

1

LaDarius Wiley

S

LA

1

Kaelin Burnett

LB

HOU

1

Bradley SylveCBLA1
Matt ElamSDC1
Jameer ThurmanLBDC1
Kyle QueiroLB
SEA1
D'Juan HinesLBNY1
Marcell FrazierDESEA1
