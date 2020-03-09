XFL stats 2020: All of the league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders through Week 5

The new XFL is well underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. We're now halfway through the 2020 regular season, and a couple of contenders have separated themselves from the pack -- namely the Houston Roughnecks, who are 5-0 in large part due to the play of dual-threat quarterback P.J. Walker.

Who else has stood out during the XFL's first five weeks of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 5:

Passing leaders

Name Position Team Cmp/Att Yards TD INT Rating P.J. Walker QB HOU 119/184 (65%) 1338 15 4 104.4 Josh Johnson QB LA 81/135 (60%)

1076 11 2 106.3 Jordan Ta'amu QB STL 97/134 (72%) 1050 5 2 101.3 Taylor Cornelius QB TB 78/123 (63%)

858 4 6 74.5 Landry Jones QB DAL 83/119 (70%) 784 5 7 77.2 Cardale Jones QB DC 61/113 (54%) 674 4 7 57.9 Brandon Silvers QB SEA 53/102 (52%) 539 6 4 70.7 Philip Nelson QB DAL 62/94 (66%)

439 0 3 63.2 Luis Perez QB NY 38/61 (62%) 418 3 1 92.1 Matt McGloin QB NY 31/59 (53%)

310 1 3 52.2 Aaron Murray QB TB 16/34 (47%)

231 0 2 45.1 Chad Kanoff QB LA 21/39 (54%) 214 1

1 67.7

B.J. Daniels QB SEA 19/33 (58%)

214 1 1 74.6 Marquise Williams QB NY 11/23 (48%) 145 0 0 68.2

Rushing leaders

Player Position Team Att

Yards Avg TD

De'Veon Smith RB TB 90 365 4.1 0 Matt Jones RB STL 80 314 3.9 1 Jacques Patrick RB TB 60 254 4.2 2 Cameron Artis-Payne RB DAL 47 241 5.1 2 Darius Victor RB NY 55

238 4.3 0 James Butler RB HOU 46

221 4.8 4 Jordan Ta'amu QB STL 41 217 5.3 1 Jhurell Pressley RB DC 42

190 4.5 0 Christine Michael RB SEA 59

178 3.0 1 Donnel Pumphrey RB DC 46

168 3.7 0 Tim Cook RB NY 40 157 3.9 0 Kenneth Farrow RB SEA 38 156 4.1 1

Receiving leaders

Player Position Team Rec Yards TD

Cam Phillips WR HOU 31 455 9 Dan Williams WR TB 23

338 1 Donald Parham TE DAL 24 307 4 Jalen Tolliver WR TB 21

297 1

Tre McBride WR LA 16

271 4 Nick Holley WR HOU 21

267 2 Nelson Spruce WR LA 20 256 2 L'Damian Washington WR STL 21

252 1 Reece Horn WR TB 27

240 1 Jordan Smallwood WR LA 18

236 1 Austin Proehl WR SEA 16

225 3 Colby Pearson WR NY 16

223 2 Kahlil Lewis WR HOU 24

220 1 Flynn Nagel WR DAL 26

217 1 De'Mornay Pierson-El WR STL 23

209 2

Tackle leaders

Player Position Team Tackles Steven Johnson LB SEA 48 Ahmad Dixon S LA 44 Beniquez Brown LB HOU 36

Terence Garvin LB STL 36 Dexter McCoil S STL 33 Marcelis Branch S TB 33 DeMarquis Gates LB HOU 32 Jonathan Celestin LB DC

32 Ben Heeney LB NY 30 Jameer Thurman LB DC 28 Asantay Brown LB DAL 28 Greer Martini LB DAL 28 Will Smith LB LA 28 Bunmi Rotimi DE

NY

26 Tre' Williams LB LA 23

Cody Brown S HOU 23

Sack leaders

Player Position Team Sacks Cavon Walker DT NY 3.0 Anthony Johnson DT DC 2.5 Wesley Sutton S NY 2.0 LaTroy Lewis LB HOU 2.0 Jarrell Owens DE NY 2.0 Andrew Ankrah

DE STL

2.0 Carl Bradford LB HOU 2.0 DeMarquis Gates LB HOU 2.0 Cedric Reed DE LA 2.0 Edmond Robinson LB HOU 2.0 Jacquies Smith DE SEA 2.0 Devin Taylor DE LA 1.5 Antwione Williams LB DC 1.5

Interception leaders