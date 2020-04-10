XFL suspends operations and lays off employees, currently has no plans to return in 2021, per report
The reincarnation of the XFL apparently lasted just five games due to the coronavirus pandemic
The XFL already had a questionable future once it suspended its inaugural season after five games due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the league's future seems to be in serious jeopardy.
Per ESPN's Field Yates, the XFL is suspending day-to-day operations and all employees have been laid off. The league held a conference call to inform employees of the decision Friday with one employee telling NFL Network's Tom Pelissero the term the league used was "shut down."
The new XFL suspended play prior to Week 6 of its inaugural season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and canceled the season a week later. The league allowed its players to sign deals with NFL and Canadian Football League teams shortly after, and some of the league's notable players reached deals with NFL teams in the following weeks.
Per Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the decision came less than 24 hours after the league gave fans back all money in their season ticket accounts, including deposits for 2021 season tickets. The league had plans to play a second season in 2021, but ESPN reported that the league currently has no plans to return.
The XFL was off to a solid start in its first season with interesting rule changes to the game, most notably the new kickoff rules and the league doing away with kicking for an extra point. The league had one, two and three-point conversions instead of an extra point try. The league averaged around 15,000 fans per home game, drawing strong crowds in some cities. It even handled an officiating gaffe consistently, the first true test of the league's structure.
The coronavirus pandemic shut down an XFL that seemed financially stable, compared to the Alliance of American Football -- which tried an attempt at a spring football league last year. The XFL took a massive hit from circumstances out of its control and, apparently, it could be over before Year 2.
-
XFL LB to give half of salary to charity
The first donation went to the Frontline Responder Fund, which provides supplies to medical...
-
XFL shutdown brings mixed emotions
A look inside the startup league as it continues to reel from an abrupt halt to its schedule
-
Why XFL should be confident of return
The XFL was off to a good start when coronavirus fears put a halt on the sports world
-
XFL suspends play due to coronavirus
The league plans to return in 2021 and beyond
-
Week 6 XFL DFS lineups, picks, advice
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
XFL Week 6 odds, picks: Vipers in upset
Picks and predictions for every single game on the Week 6 schedule
-
XFL Week 5: Sunday scores, updates
Relive all this week's XFL action as the season hits the halfway mark
-
XFL Week 5 scores: Houston moves to 5-0
Saturday's XFL action saw Houston overcome an early deficit, while New York took care of business...