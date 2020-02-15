XFL Week 2: How to watch all four games, streaming info, TV channel, full weekend schedule
Catch this weekend's round of XFL action with all the info you need
There were no shortage of stories to come from the revived XFL in its opening weekend. The DC Defenders won behind former Ohio State star Cardale Jones, who showed off his arm, and DC has enough talent to be considered the XFL's early favorite. Ex-NFL prospect P.J. Walker was even more impressive, scoring four times for the explosive Houston Roughnecks. And the Los Angeles Wildcats are so serious about a turnaround they canned their defensive coordinator after just four quarters of football.
Plenty more drama is on tap for Week 2, to be sure: The Defenders will try to stay unbeaten against maybe the XFL's top defensive team in the New York Guardians, who sacked former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray five times in Week 1. Bob Stoops' Dallas Renegades will look to rebound from an ugly debut by traveling to Los Angeles. And Sunday's prime-time matchup will pit two Week 1 surprises against each other, with Walker and the Roughnecks up against the St. Louis BattleHawks.
Here's how to tune in:
How to watch Week 2
Game: New York Guardians at DC Defenders
Date: Saturday, Feb. 15
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
TV: ABC
Game: Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons
Date: Saturday, Feb. 15
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Location: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Washington)
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game: Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats
Date: Sunday, Feb. 16
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California)
TV: ABC
Game: St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks
Date: Sunday, Feb. 16
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Location: TDECU Stadium (Houston, Texas)
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
