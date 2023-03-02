The XFL is gearing up for Week 3 of the 2023 season as the calendar turns to March. This week's slate of games has several compelling storylines that includes one matchup that will likely generate the most interest.

The D.C. Defenders, who have commanded the top spot in each of our XFL Power Rankings this season, are one of three teams who enter the weekend with perfect records. D.C. will put its 2-0 record on the line Sunday against the BattleHawks, who are also 2-0 after winning both of their games after trailing by a dozen points.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is the XFL's first game of the weekend between the Sea Dragons and Vipers, whose combined record is 0-4. The Orlando Guardians, the perennial last-place team in our Power Rankings, have their work cut out for them Sunday against a Renegades team that is looking to avenge last week's loss to Houston.

Here's a complete look at this weekend's games along with our predictions for each contest.

Seattle Sea Dragons (0-2) at Vegas Vipers (0-2)

Date: Saturday, March 4 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Cashman Field (Las Vegas)

TV: FX, ESPN+ | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Seattle played well enough to win its first two games, but failed to make enough critical plays down the stretch. Conversely, the Vipers were extremely sluggish in last week's loss to Houston. Despite this, Las Vegas' defense, as they showed in Week 1, is capable of taking over a game by itself. The Vipers also have some offensive potential in the form of Brett Hundley, who replaced Luis Perez during last Sunday's loss.

Vegas could be primed for an upset, but until its offense shows it can move the ball consistently, I'm not going to give the Viper the benefit of the doubt. Prediction: Sea Dragons over Vipers

St. Louis BattleHawks (2-0) at D.C. Defenders (2-0)

Date: Sunday, March 5 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

TV: FX, ESPN+ | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

St. Louis has the league's best quarterback in A.J. McCarron, who was the main component in both of the BattleHawks' comeback wins. But the Defenders have a tough defense and a dominant rushing attack, led by former Baylor standout Abram Smith. St. Louis will hang tough, but the Defenders will be 3-0 when all is said and done. Prediction: Defenders over BattleHawks

Orlando Guardians (0-2) at Arlington Renegades (1-1)

Date: Sunday, March 5 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: FX, ESPN+ | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Arlington has major issues on offense, but Orlando is a mess from top to bottom, especially at quarterback. This should be a breakout game for Arlington quarterback Drew Plitt, who threw as many touchdowns as interceptions during the season's first two games. Don't be surprised if Arlington's defense scores as many points as its offense in this one. Prediction: Renegades over Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas (1-1) at Houston Roughnecks (2-0)

Date: Sunday, March 5 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: TDECU Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+ | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Bridesmaids in our most recent Power Rankings, Houston may very well be the league's best team. It has a tough defense and arguably the league's best receiving corps. The Brahmas also have a solid defense and quarterback in Jack Coan, who last week became the XFL's first quarterback to throw three touchdowns in a game. This should be a good contest between two teams that are trending upwards. Prediction: Roughnecks over Brahmas