XFL Week 3 odds, picks 2020: Dragons upset Renegades, Roughnecks beat up on Vipers

After two weeks of XFL action, we can already see quite a disparity between some of the anticipated contenders and bottom-of-the-barrel teams, but Week 3 will give the opposing sides a chance to even out the pecking order.

Can Marc Trestman find a way to get Tampa Bay in the win column against maybe the hottest quarterback in the league? Might New York's defensive dominance return against perhaps the XFL's most underrated contender in the BattleHawks? Is there any way the Wildcats can pull off an upset of the well-rounded Defenders on Sunday night?

We'll find it all out soon enough. A week after yours truly went 4-0 picking the XFL's Week 2 games, we're back with yet another rundown, complete with odds and picks against the William Hill spreads:

BENJAMIN'S RECORD

Season (straight up): 6-2

Season (against the spread): 3-5

Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (ABC)

Point spread: Roughnecks -6

If you're a Vipers fan, you might want to think twice about coming out for this one. On second thought, stick to your plans just so you can watch P.J. Walker play. Home-field advantage has kind of been a real thing early in the XFL season, but there's no reason not to bank on June Jones airing it out over and over again in sunny Tampa. And regardless of whether the Vipers stumble into a takeaway or two as a result, they don't have the quarterback or, more importantly, the head-coaching wherewithal to pull off this kind of upset. The Roughnecks might lose a game someday, but it most definitely shouldn't be on Saturday.

Prediction: Roughnecks 33, Vipers 12

Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons

Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV)

Point spread: Renegades -5

Landry Jones finished strong in his anticipated Week 2 debut, but that was against maybe the most disheveled defense in the league. It also came after three quarters of him looking ill-prepared, both mentally and physically, for pro football. (Remember that story about him putting up drywall before signing with the XFL? That totally checks out.) Even if he turns it on, Seattle has a very underrated defense, and the Dragons will be back in front of a loud CenturyLink crowd. Also, for as inaccurate as he can be, Brandon Silvers' gunslinger mentality can definitely put a spark in Jim Zorn's offense.

Prediction: Dragons 23, Renegades 20

New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: BattleHawks -9.5

You know the BattleHawks are for real when the oddsmakers give them a near-double-digit advantage coming off a loss. Jordan Ta'amu is quickly becoming a name to know as St. Louis' dual-threat centerpiece, and Jonathan Hayes' ground-based attack also features the XFL's leading ball-carrier in ex-NFL starter Matt Jones. On the flip side, as long as Kevin Gilbride sticks with Matt McGloin under center, the Big Apple is in for Big Trouble. McGloin isn't the Guardians' only problem, but that's the point; their Week 1 "showcase" against Tampa was a mirage, because a.) Tampa is awful, and b.) their entire offensive strategy is still shoddy.

Prediction: BattleHawks 25, Guardians 12

DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats

Sunday, 6 p.m. ET (FS1, fuboTV)

Point spread: Defenders -8

Houston may have the most thrilling XFL QB in Walker, but DC still has the most well-rounded team, starting with a calm and confident QB of its own in Cardale Jones -- who, you might have heard, is still undefeated as a starter since college. The Wildcats showed more fight in Week 2 than in their hapless opener, and their QB, former NFL vet Josh Johnson, should improve with another week of practice under his belt. But they're still no match for the Defenders, who have enough talent at wide receiver and defensive back alone to justify the eight-point spread on the road. Live it up, Washington, D.C. You've got yourself a good football team.

Prediction: Defenders 32, Wildcats 19