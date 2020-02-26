XFL Week 4: How to watch all four games, streaming info, TV channel, full weekend schedule
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's action
We're approaching the midway point of the 2020 XFL regular season (yes, it's moving that quickly), and if you watched any of the Week 3 action, you should know we're also approaching crunch time for some of the league's so-called contenders.
There's plenty of actual time, of course, for teams to get their act together and salvage a potential playoff run, but following some stunning developments, like the highly touted DC Defenders falling apart against the once-lambasted Los Angeles Wildcats, it's time to hit the reset button on some of our expectations. Did we all overrate the Defenders because of their 2-0 start? Are the BattleHawks capable of staying in first in the XFL East? Do the Renegades have any chance of upsetting the Roughnecks?
We'll find out soon enough.
Here's how to tune in for every single one of the Week 4 matchups this weekend:
How to watch Week 4
Game: Los Angeles Wildcats at New York Guardians
Date: Saturday, Feb. 29
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
TV: ABC
Game: Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks
Date: Saturday, Feb. 29
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Location: The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, Missouri)
TV: Fox
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game: Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades
Date: Sunday, March 1
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Globe Life Park in Arlington (Arlington, Texas)
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game: DC Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers
Date: Sunday, March 1
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
TV: ESPN
