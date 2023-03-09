The XFL is gearing up for Week 4 as the league's regular season nears the midway point. This week's slate of games has several compelling storylines that include two marquee matchups.

Only two teams remain undefeated entering the weekend. The D.C. Defenders are 3-0 while relying on a stout running game, talented receiving corps and a solid defense. The Houston Roughnecks are also undefeated while sporting arguably the league's best defense. Houston also has arguably the XFL's best receiving corps that is only rivaled by the group in St. Louis.

Neither team has terribly tough matchups this weekend, but there are two other Week 4 showdowns that will undoubtedly help shape the XFL's playoff picture. Here's a complete look at this weekend's games along with our predictions for each contest.

Houston Roughnecks (3-0) at Orlando Guardians (0-3)

Date: Saturday, March 11 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

TV: FX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

This is a rematch of Houston's 33-12 win over Orlando back in Week 1. Things were close early on before the Roughnecks took control of the game in the second quarter. Houston has continued to roll since that game, while Orlando is still in search of its first win.

Prediction: Roughnecks over Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas (1-2) at Seattle Sea Dragons (1-2)

Date: Saturday, March 11 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

TV: FX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

On paper, this should be a close game between two pretty equal teams. The Brahmas have a tough defense, but the Sea Dragons have the better quarterback in Ben DiNucci, who threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns in last week's dramatic win over the Vipers.

Prediction: Sea Dragons over Brahmas

Arlington Renegades (2-1) at St. Louis BattleHawks (2-1)

Date: Sunday, March 12 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, Missouri)

TV: ESPN2 | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Another game that should go down to the wire. Arlington is coming off a 10-9 win over Orlando, while St. Louis is hoping to bounce back after losing a 34-28 decision last weekend to the Defenders. The BattleHawks will finally get a chance to play in front of their home fans after spending the first three weeks on the road.

Prediction: BattleHawks over Renegades

Vegas Vipers (0-3) at D.C. Defenders (3-0)

Date: Sunday, March 12 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

TV: ESPN2 | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Defenders won a shootout last week after winning moderately low-scoring games the season's first two weeks. Vegas, who has struggled on offense all year, will have to stop the Defenders' formidable running game while giving their offense favorable situations in order to have a shot at pulling off an upset.

Prediction: Defenders over Vipers