Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
DraftKings promo | Get $200 in bonuses for CFB Week 8 betting
Get $200 in bonus bets as a new DraftKings Sportsbook user in time for Week 8 of the college football season.
The latest DraftKings promo offers $200 in bonus bets instantly to those who sign up and bet $5 or more.
Claiming this welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook can still be done before the marquee Week 8 games of the college football season kick off. Some of the biggest matchups include:
- No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 1 Texas
- No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 11 Tennessee
- No. 24 Michigan vs. No. 22 Illinois
Explaining the DraftKings promo
The current DraftKings promo is simple. All you need to do as a new user is bet at least $5 on any market. Once you successfully place this qualifying wager, DraftKings will instantly credit you with $200 in bonus bets, and you can get your online betting journey started.
Terms and conditions
To be eligible for this promotion, you must be a brand new DraftKings Sportsbook customer. If you have ever created an account in the past, you will not be able to claim this offer.
Once you register for a new account, you will be required to make a real-money deposit of $5 or more. Use these funds to place a $5+ real-money wager on any market, at any betting odds.
After you place your bet, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will enter your account in the form of eight $25 bonus bet tokens, all of which expire seven days after being issued.
These bonus bet tokens cannot be divided into smaller wagers, and they cannot be withdrawn at any point. Winnings gained from using your bonus bet tokens, however, are immediately withdrawable.
How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo
Follow these simple steps to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo as a new user:
- Select our “CLAIM BONUS” icon
- Sign up for a new DraftKings account
- Fund your account with $5 or more
- Place your initial bet of $5 or more
- Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly
College football Week 8 betting at DraftKings
Week 8 of the college football regular season features a trio of ranked matchups, including a top-five showdown in the SEC between Georgia and Texas.
The Longhorns are slight -4 betting favorites on the point spread at DraftKings. Texas is unbeaten so far this year, while Georgia has one loss against Alabama. Both teams are among the top three favorites to win the National Championship.
|Georgia Bulldogs
|Texas Longhorns
|Moneyline
|+140
|-166
|Spread
|+4 (-110)
|-4 (-110)
|Total
|O 56 (-108)
|U 56 (-112)
Another ranked matchup in the SEC will take place in Knoxville when the Tennessee Volunteers welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bama is a -130 moneyline road favorite in this matchup between a pair of one-loss teams. The Crimson Tide have a Heisman Trophy contender in quarterback Jalen Milroe.
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|Tennessee Volunteers
|Moneyline
|-130
|+110
|Spread
|-2.5 (-112)
|+2.5 (-108)
|Total
|O 56 (-110)
|U 56 (-110)
Michigan is fresh off a loss to Washington, and the Wolverines haven’t beaten a team by more than 10 points since the opening game against Fresno State. Illinois, meanwhile, is coming off an overtime thriller in which it beat Purdue by a score of 50 to 49.
|Michigan Wolverines
|Illinois Fighting Illini
|Moneyline
|-155
|+130
|Spread
|-3.5 (-105)
|+3.5 (-115)
|Total
|O 43.5 (-112)
|U 43.5 (-108)
DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance
DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best sportsbooks available. It offers more than 20 different betting markets throughout the calendar year in addition to college football. You will find niche options like Badminton, Darts, Cycling, and Snooker amongst many others.
If you need to deposit money or withdraw winnings from DraftKings, know that they accept transactions via cards, e-wallets, online banking, checks and more. You will never encounter additional fees at DraftKings.
A little advice for newer bettors: Check in on the “Promos” page each day to see what offers are available to existing users. DraftKings normally updates this page daily.