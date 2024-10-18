The new Fanatics promo allows first-time users to bet and get up to $1,000 in no sweat bets, spread across 10 days, up to $100 per day.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

At Fanatics Sportsbook, first-time online bettors have the opportunity to get up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets. This promo can be claimed in time for this weekend’s pro and college football action.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Week 7 of the NFL regular season features 15 matchups, including the Chiefs-49ers showdown in what is a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl.

Week 8 of the college football season, meanwhile, is packed with ranked matchups. The most high-profile game is No. 1 Texas hosting No. 5 Georgia.

Explaining the Fanatics promo

Fanatics Sportsbook is offering a bet-and-get promo for its new users. All you need to do is register for an account, deposit $5 or more and place a wager.

Your initial wager each day for your first 10 days after sign-up will qualify for this promotion. For example, if your first bet of the day is $100, and it loses, Fanatics will pay your stake back as a no-sweat bet. If it wins, however, you will not receive a bonus.

The promotional period will be your first 10 days after signing up, and the very first wager placed on each day will be the one that qualifies for the offer. Again, these are no-sweat bets up to $100 each, so only losing wagers will be returned.

This promo may be the only promo in the industry that keeps rolling for your first 10 days.

Terms and conditions

Who is eligible?

New customers only. If you have an active Fanatics Sportsbook account or if you have created one in the past, you cannot claim this promotion.

What is the minimum deposit?

Fanatics Sportsbook has a minimum deposit of $5 for this promotion and for all other future deposits.

Are there minimum odds on the bet you have to make to access the promotion?

Your qualifying wager(s) must have -200 minimum betting odds or longer to have access to this promotion from Fanatics Sportsbook.

When do your bonus bets expire?

All bonus bets received from this Fanatics promo will expire seven days after reaching your account. If unused, they will be forfeited.

Is there a playthrough requirement?

All bonus bets that you might receive from Fanatics Sportsbook are subject to a one-time playthrough requirement. This means that you must wager through them once to withdraw associated winnings.

Do winnings on any bonus bets include your initial stake?

Winnings gained from using bonus bets will not include the original bonus bet stake.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Here’s how a new customer can claim this Fanatics promo.

Click the CLAIM BONUS icon. Sign up for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account. Deposit at least $5. Place your first bet of $5+ on any market with -200 odds or longer.

Remember that your first wager of each day for your first 10 days following registration will qualify for this promotion. If your qualifying wager loses, Fanatics will pay your stake back up to $100 in no-sweat bets, totaling up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets over the course of the full 10-day promotional period.

NFL and college football betting at Fanatics

The New Orleans Saints, losers of four straight games, will host the Denver Broncos in the Week 7 Thursday Night Football game.

Denver is a -125 money line road favorite against New Orleans. The Broncos boast the fourth-ranked scoring defense and their rookie quarterback, Bo Nix, is beginning to find his groove throwing four touchdowns and only one interception over his last two games.

New Orleans, on the other hand, is heading in the wrong direction. The Saints have allowed nearly 30 points per game over their losing streak. They also are forced to start a rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, a fifth-round pick, as Derek Carr is sidelined with an injury.

Denver Broncos New Orleans Saints Money line -125 +105 Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Total O 37 (-110) U 37 (-110)

Moving along to Week 8 of the college football season, the No. 1 Longhorns face the No. 5 Bulldogs in the week’s marquee matchup.

Georgia is a 3.5-point underdog on the road. This will mark the first time that the Bulldogs are true road underdogs since October 2020. Georgia lost that game by 17 points.

Georgia Bulldogs Texas Longhorns Money line +150 -180 Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Total O 55.5 (-110) U 55.5 (-110)

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics is a newer brand in the top online sportsbook scene, launching in 2023 with a clean interface. It also has a FanCash reward program in which bettors can earn FanCash and exchange it for merchandise and/or bonus bets.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Fanatics also has a $1 withdrawal minimum. Users can make transactions using Apple Pay, bank transfers, PayPal, Venmo and other options.