Opt-in to this FanDuel promo in time for Week 8 of the college football season for a chance at $300 in bonus bets plus three weeks of NBA League Pass

Football betting is in full swing and the NBA season is almost here. At FanDuel, new customers can qualify for the latest welcome offer which includes three months of NBA League Pass on FanDuel.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Week 8 features a trio of ranked matchups, highlighted by the top-10 SEC showdown between the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 1 Texas Longhorns. New customers can bet on college football games such as this matchup and claim this FanDuel promo.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

This promotion from FanDuel Sportsbook is a bet-and-get offer with a twist and an added bonus.

New customers can sign up and bet $5 or more to qualify. If this initial wager settles as a win, the customer will earn $300 in bonus bets, as well as a three-month trial to NBA League Pass.

Terms and conditions

Again, only brand new patrons are eligible for this FanDuel promotion. After completing the sign-up process, users can go ahead and fund their newly created account with $5 or more.

After making this deposit in their account, users can place their initial real-money wager of at least $5 on any market, at any betting odds.

If the wager is deemed a winner, FanDuel will credit the account with $300 in bonus bets. Additionally, a promotional link for three months of NBA League Pass will be sent to the email address used to register.

Know that the $300 in bonus bets do not need to be used in one lump sum, they will expire seven days after receipt, and they cannot be withdrawn.

Three months of NBA League Pass explained

First and foremost, the NBA League Pass promotional code received will expire on Jan. 31, 2025, if not claimed.

Another important aspect of this promo is that after the initial three-month period ends, the subscription will automatically renew on a monthly basis and the payment method will be automatically charged the full amount of the NBA League Pass price. The subscription may be canceled at any time.

Here is a sample of several of the features included with an NBA League Pass subscription:

Stream every out-of-market game

Watch condensed games (roughly 15 minutes)

Customizable: Broadcasts, angles, stats and more

NBA TV access 24/7

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

New customers who wish to register for the latest FanDuel promo can do so by following these simple steps:

Click our “CLAIM BONUS” link Join FanDuel Sportsbook (complete sign-up process) Fund account with $5 or more Place first bet of at least $5

If the first bet settles as a win, receive both aspects of this welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. If it loses, you will still receive a promo code for the NBA League Pass trial.

College football Week 8 betting at FanDuel

College football Week 8 betting has tons of games to wager on, but the discussion should begin with the top-five matchup between No. 5 ranked Georgia and top-ranked Texas.

The Longhorns enter the game at -3.5 home favorites on the point spread with a 6-0 overall record. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is back under center after missing time with an injury.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa in late September. Georgia has one win over a ranked opponent (Clemson), but its schedule is about to heat up, with three more top-25 teams remaining on the schedule.

This feels like Texas’ year, and we are taking the Longhorns at -170 on the money line to win outright.

One other high-profile game to mention is No. 7 Alabama traveling to Knoxville to take on No. 11 Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide have struggled since beating Georgia, losing to Vanderbilt and sneaking by South Carolina in Week 7. The Vols, meanwhile, dropped their first game to Arkansas in Week 6. Aside from that, they have been dominant by and large.

Tennessee is a narrow home underdog in this matchup, and the over/under is currently set at 56.5.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel Sportsbook has tons of college football betting markets, but there are plenty of other sports to bet on. Bettors at FanDuel will have over 20 different markets to choose from throughout the year.

Moreover, new customers can have a chance at earning $300 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass, but existing users can gain access to daily promotions also. Check the “Promotions” page each day for potential profit boosts and no-sweat bets.

Deposits and withdrawals can be made in a variety of ways at FanDuel. Use cards, e-wallets, online banking and others to make transactions.