The sportsbook is offering new users a two-part welcome bonus ahead of NFL Week 7

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

FanDuel Sportsbook is welcoming its new customers with a two-part bonus that can be opted into prior to the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Broncos and Saints.

Denver and New Orleans are slated to kick off Week 7 of the NFL regular season, and new users to FanDuel can claim the sportsbook’s welcome bonus.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Discover how to claim $300 in bonus bets along with a three-month trial to NBA League Pass in time for Thursday Night Football.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

The latest FanDuel promo is a “Bet & Get” offer with a slight twist. You will not instantly receive $300 in bonus bets and access to NBA League Pass after placing an initial wager. Instead, this bet must settle as a win for you to earn the rewards from this promotion.

For example, if one places a $5 wager on the Broncos at -126 money line odds to beat the Saints, but Denver loses, the bettor will not receive any rewards. The Broncos would need to win in order for the bettor to get the bonus bets.

Terms and conditions

Here are some Q&A regarding this FanDuel promotion.

Who is eligible?

Only brand-new FanDuel Sportsbook customers are eligible for this promotion. Those who have registered for an account in the past cannot claim this offer.

What is the minimum deposit?

At FanDuel, the minimum deposit is just $5, which can be made using a variety of methods, including cards and e-wallets.

Are there minimum odds on the bet you have to make to access the promotion?

No, there are no minimum betting odds required for this promotion. Your qualifying wager can be on any market at any odds.

When do bonus bets expire?

The bonus bets one receives from this promotion expire seven days after they are issued.

Winnings from using bonus bets will not include the bonus bet stake. Any wager won using bonus bets will be stake-removed.

Three months of NBA League Pass explained

For those who are eligible, a promotional link for three months NBA League Pass will be sent to the email used to sign up for FanDuel.

Simply follow that link to activate a three-month trial of NBA League Pass. Subscription holders will gain access to the following perks:

Watch out-of-market games live and on-demand

Multi-game viewing, stats windows, and condensed game features

24/7 access to NBA TV

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Claiming this new-user FanDuel promo takes just a handful of steps:

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Select the “CLAIM BONUS” link Join FanDuel Sportsbook Fund your account with $5 or more Bet $5+ on any market at any odds Wait for qualifying bet to settle

Remember, this qualifying bet must settle as a win for you to receive $300 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass.

Betting on Thursday Night Football at FanDuel

Thursday Night Football Week 7 features an inter-conference matchup between the Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints, where Denver is a -1.5 favorite on the point spread.

Denver Broncos New Orleans Saints Moneyline -126 +108 Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Total O 36.5 (-115) U 36.5 (-105)

Denver (3-3) is currently ranked 24th in points scored per game with rookie quarterback Bo Nix under center. The 2024 first-round pick has tossed five touchdowns to just one interception over his last three starts. Defensively, the Broncos are fourth in points allowed per game (16.0).

New Orleans (2-4) has averaged just 19 points per game over their current four-game losing streak. The Saints’ defense hasn’t been any better, allowing 26-plus points in three straight contests. Rookie fifth-round pick, Spencer Rattler, is in at quarterback for the injured Derek Carr.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel is welcoming new customers with the opportunity to earn $300 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass. Additionally, FanDuel supplies existing users with a selection of promotions as well.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

These daily offers often include sport or game-specific profit boosts and no-sweat bet tokens. Check the “Promotions” page each day to see the daily lineup of offers.

Furthermore, the betting markets that are available at FanDuel are extensive. You can find dozens of betting opportunities for major markets like the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football and others, but FanDuel provides over 20 different markets to choose from.

If you’re looking to fund your account, FanDuel allows for deposits via credit card, debit card, online banking, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo, PayNearMe and wire transfer. Withdrawals, meanwhile, can be processed via those methods, minus PayNearMe and wire transfer.

Any FanDuel customer who encounters an issue can reach out to support via email, live chat and on social media channels.