This offer from FanDuel Sportsbook can be claimed in time for NBA’s opening night.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

New customers are eligible for a two-part promotional offer at FanDuel Sportsbook, which can be claimed before the NBA regular season begins on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The NBA’s opening night will feature the Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here is a deeper look at the current welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

FanDuel is currently offering new signees the opportunity to earn $300 in bonus bets as well as a three-month trial to NBA League Pass. Bonus bets would be awarded only if the initial bet wins.

As always, this FanDuel promo contains some notable terms and conditions that users should be aware of.

Terms and conditions

For starters, this promotion is solely for new customers who have never registered for a FanDuel account in the past.

Those who are new to FanDuel Sportsbook can click the “CLAIM BONUS” icon to begin the registration process. Once finished signing up, it will be time to fund the new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more.

Then, users can place their first real-money wager of at least $5 on any market at any betting odds. If the bet settles as a win, the new user will receive $300 in bonus bets.

Additionally, FanDuel is offering all new users three months of access to NBA League Pass.

Notably, the $300 in bonus bets, if received, do not need to be used in one lump sum. They do, however, have to be used within seven days or they will expire.

Three months of NBA League Pass explained

Users who choose to claim this exclusive FanDuel offer will receive a promotional link via email containing their NBA League Pass three-month trial. This code must be claimed and activated prior to Jan. 31, 2025, or it will expire.

With this trial, users can gain access to live out-of-market games, condensed games and highlights, 24/7 NBA TV streaming and more.

Important: NBA League Pass subscription must be cancelled before the trial period ends, or the payment method will automatically be charged the full amount of NBA League Pass.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

Here is how to sign up for FanDuel and claim this special offer:

Click “CLAIM BONUS” icon Join FanDuel Sportsbook Deposit $5+ Bet $5+ on any market, at any odds Wait for bet to settle

Again, this qualifying wager must win in order to receive $300 in bonus bets, though the League Pass trial can be redeemed regardless of the result of the initial wager.

NBA opening night betting at FanDuel

The NBA regular season will officially begin on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, with a pair of matchups.

First, the defending champion Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Currently, FanDuel has Boston as a -198 money line betting favorite at home.

Boston had a fairly quiet offseason, bringing back its entire core from last year’s championship squad. New York, on the other hand, was busy – most notably acquiring star big-man Karl-Anthony Towns via trade from Minnesota.

The Knicks have the third-shortest odds to win the NBA Finals at +750, per the futures odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

In the opening night’s second matchup, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers. LeBron James and his team are +2 on the point spread at home.

Minnesota received Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in the trade that sent Towns to New York. A season ago, the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Los Angeles was bounced in the first round last postseason in what was a disappointing season overall. The Lakers hired JJ Redick as their new head coach, but other than that, it was a quiet offseason in terms of acquisitions.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel is considered to be one of the best online sportsbooks in America. Bettors will find nearly two dozen different sports and leagues to wager on throughout the year, including betting on the NBA.

For those looking for more sportsbook promotions outside of the welcome offer, check the “Promotions” each day to see the daily lineup. Normally, profit boosts and no-sweat bet tokens are available.