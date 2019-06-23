2019 BIG3 basketball Week 1 scores: Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league opens third season with wild first weekend

If you're already starving for more basketball action, don't fret -- the BIG3 is back again.

Ice Cube's 3-on-3 basketball league debuted on CBS to open their season with Week 1 action over the weekend. Things began on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with 3 Headed Monsters taking down Trilogy, thanks to 22 points and 23 rebounds from Reggie Evans. Also, the defending champion Power didn't miss a beat despite being without reigning MVP Corey Maggette due to injury. They handily defeated 3's company in a rematch of last year's championship game, led by Cuttino Mobley's 28 points.

The final game of the night got a little testy, with Royce White and Josh Smith both earning ejections after a scuffle early on. Bivouac wasn't deterred though, and wound up beating Enemies, 50-43.

The weekend slate concluded with a second set of games on Sunday with Joe Johnson leading the Triplets to a victory over the first-year Aliens with a big-time performance of 27 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, Amar'e Stoudemire's 26 points and 10 rebounds weren't enough as Tri State blew a late lead in regulation, falling 54-52 in overtime to the Killer 3s after Donte Greene converted the game-winning 3-pointer over Stoudemire.

In the final game of the weekend, the Ghost Ballers easily defeated the short-handed Ball Hogs, 50-39.

The league continues to grow as it enters its third season of play as the BIG3 has expanded to 12 teams from the eight we saw compete for the title this past year and has now added the likes of former NBA stars Gilbert Arenas, Joe Johnson, Jason Terry, Al Jefferson, Lamar Odom and Josh Smith to its rosters.

That's already in addition to the star-studded power that the 3-on-3 league features with returning players in Amar'e Stoudemire, Jermaine O'Neal, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson along with basketball legends such as Gary Payton, Julius Erving, Rick Barry and George Gervin running the show from the sidelines.

Below are all the scores over the weekend from the BIG3 League's debut on CBS and the CBS Sports Network.

Week 1 results of BIG3 action

Saturday, June 22

Scores:

Enemies 50, Bivouac 43

Power 50, 3's Company 38

3 Headed Monsters 51, Trilogy 46

Sunday, June 23

Scores: