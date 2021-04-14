The BIG3 is slated to begin its fourth season this July when the 3-on-3 league gets underway in Las Vegas. After having the 2020 season canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BIG3 will have a 10-week season that will wrap up on Sept. 4 with the championship game and the location is still to be determined.

Weeks 1-3 will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and Weeks 4-6 will take place on the campus of Xavier University in New Orleans. Finally, Weeks 7 and 8 will be played in Las Vegas once again and the final two weeks are still to be determined in terms of a location.

On Tuesday, Ice Cube tweeted that former Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young will suit up for the "Enemies" team while former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas will serve as the team's head coach.

"After a challenging year, we can't wait to have our players back on the court for the best BIG3 season yet – where the world's top competitors come together on one court and provide fans with an unmatched entertainment experience," BIG3 co-founders Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz said in a press release. "We are excited to bring the BIG3 to two basketball rich cities and we know our players will put on a show.

"We always want to partner with the best, so we are thrilled to team up once again with CBS to showcase the BIG3 game with first-class production." BIG3 CEO Chris Hannan said. "We are happy to have two great host cities in Las Vegas and New Orleans for our fourth season, bringing our fast paced and one-of-a-kind game back to fans across the country."

It's currently unclear what fan attendance will look like when the games are played in Las Vegas and New Orleans this summer. Those decisions will be made in coordination with health and safety officials in those cities.

2021 BIG3 Schedule

Week 1: Saturday, July 10, 2021 | 12:30-3 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Week 2: Saturday, July 17, 2021 | 2-4 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Week 2: Sunday, July 18, 2021 | 3-6 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Week 3: Saturday, July 24, 2021 | 1-3 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Week 4: Saturday, July 31, 2021 | 3-6 p.m. ET at Xavier University in New Orleans, LA

Week 5: Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 | 4 p.m. ET at Xavier University in New Orleans, LA

Week 6: Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 | 12-2 p.m. ET at Xavier University in New Orleans, LA

Week 7: Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 | 1-3 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Week 8: Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 | 1-3 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Week 9: Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 | 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS, Location TBA (Playoffs)

Week 10: Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 | 3:30-6 p.m. ET on CBS, Location TBA (Championship)

How to watch the BIG3

Dates: July 10, 2021 - September 4, 2021

Time: Varies

Location: Varies

Streaming: Paramount+

TV: CBS