Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight: Results, highlights, undercard, winner, complete guide

It's all over and we have a new WBC heavyweight champion of the world. Tyson Fury manhandled Deontay Wilder over seven grueling rounds before the "Bronze Bomber's" corner threw in the towel to declare Fury the winner. Fury outmatched Wilder in every way, dropping him multiple times in the fight and causing him to bleed out of his ear.

In the end, the fight was a complete domination, nothing like the first bout. Wilder will now have 30 days to file for an immediate rematch and make a trilogy bout with Fury. But Fury may look to make a unification bout with Anthony Joshua, who currently holds the other three recognized heavyweight straps.

Wilder vs. Fury fight card, results

Tyson Fury (c) def. Deontay Wilder via seventh-round TKO (corner stoppage)

Charles Martin def. Gerald Washington via sixth-round knockout

Emanuel Navarrete (c) def. Jeo Santisima via 11th-round TKO -- WBO super bantamweight title

Sebastian Fundora def. Daniel Lewis via unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 99-91)

