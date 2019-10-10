2019-20 AAC predictions, preview: Penny Hardaway's recruits make Memphis a national title contender

Four AAC teams made the NCAA tournament in 2019 -- Temple lost in the First Four and Cincinnati fell in the first round; UCF made it to the second round and Houston went to the Sweet 16 -- but they compiled a combined record of just 3-4. A stronger showing is expected this year as revival of sorts seems to have been sparked within the conference. The likes of Memphis and Wichita State look poised to challenge the AAC's usual crown contenders, Houston and Cincinnati, and expectations of more (and more serious) NCAA title contenders have emerged.

The Tigers are the clear cut favorite thanks to Penny Hardaway's top-ranked incoming class which features seven talented newcomers, all of whom are four and five-star recruits. The Bearcats and the Cougars are both expected to have strong seasons once again, setting the conference up to potentially land multiple teams in the Top 25 this year. The middle of the conference underwent a bit of a shakeup, with the likes of Wichita State and South Florida making the jump up from the lower tier.

The bottom of the AAC features a host of teams undergoing significant changes -- either coaching or personnel -- and looking to rebuild. Tulsa and Temple will both begin new coaching eras, while teams like UCF and East Carolina replace key puzzle pieces in light of offseason departure. Things are a bit of a toss-up as to where the teams in the lower half of the conference will land in the standings, but answers to all of those unknowns should start to come early enough in the season.

Cincinnati senior guard Jarron Cumberland is the CBS Sports Preseason AAC Player of the Year. USATSI

CBS Sports Preseason AAC Player of the Year

Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati: After deciding to return to Cincinnati for his senior season following a dominant 2018-19 performance, Cumberland will likely land his second consecutive Player of the Year award this season. His toughness and physicality combined with his ability to knock down open 3-pointers make him a hard threat for opposing defenses to contain and he's continually developed his game during the course of his college career, making the biggest leap last season. After leading the Bearcats with 18.8 points per game to go with a team-high 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals last year, he went on to drop 33 points in Cincinnati's win in the AAC Tournament championship, proving that he's a big-time player with big-time potential. Given that Cumberland is only expected to continue to improve upon last season's impressive showing, the honor is his to lose.

CBS Sports Preseason AAC Coach of the Year

Penny Hardaway, Memphis: The coup of hauling in several blue-chip recruits could honestly be enough to earn Coach of the Year honors. He snagged Wiseman, who looked like a lock for Kentucky; landed Boogie Ellis over Duke (he even got the freshman guard to decommit from the Blue Devils for that one)— but more likely is that what he's going to do with all the talent coming in with his No. 1 ranked recruiting class will be what earns him the nod. In his first season at the helm, Hardaway was able to take the Tigers to their first postseason appearance in four seasons with a talent-depleted roster left by former coach Tubby Smith, and now, with the incoming 2019 talent, he has the personnel in place to take this team even further. In just his second season at the helm, Hardaway could, should and likely will win the conference crown — something the team hasn't yet done since the creation of the AAC — and could create a legitimate tournament title contender.

CBS Sports Preseason Freshman of the Year

James Wiseman, Memphis: Expectations are sky-high for 7-foot freshman James Wiseman, the headliner of Memphis's top-ranked recruiting class and the foundation of Penny Hardaway's highly-anticipated rebuild in Tennessee. With five of the Tigers' top-six scorers from last season and nine players in total (five graduated and four transferred) departed, the team will be Wiseman's from the start. The Gatorade and Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year averaged over 25 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks per game his senior season of high school and, at 7-foot-1 and 240-pounds, he's expected to be ready to dominate in the same fashion at the college level. He's a high-impact big man with the agility, size and skill to absolutely dominate the AAC this season.

Big East predicted order of finish

1 Memphis



Just one season after returning to revive his alma mater, Penny Hardaway brought the Tigers a loaded recruiting class led by top-ranked prospect and local recruit James Wiseman. With Wiseman and fellow five-star Precious Achiuwa on board, Memphis could make a big leap from last year's 22–14 finish and be a true national contender this year. Hardaway was able to take last season's team to an NIT second-round appearance -- the Tigers' first postseason appearance in four seasons -- with a talent-depleted roster left by former coach Tubby Smith, and now, with the incoming 2019 talent, he has the personnel in place to go even further. This year's newcomers should be able to compete with college basketball's elite, as long as their combined lack of experience doesn't cause too many major problems.

2 Cincinnati



A new era begins this season in Cincinnati as Northern Kentucky's John Brannen replaces longtime coach Mick Cronin, who wound up at UCLA after an extensive and somewhat embarrassing coaching search by the Bruins. The Bearcats get last season's AAC Player of the Year Jarron Cumberland back, which should make the transition at least a little smoother. Brannen brings an entirely different style to the table than Cronin but its a scheme that Cincinnati's returning star and his cousin, Oakland grad transfer Jaevin Cumberland (who hit 105 3-pointers at a 40% clip last year), should thrive in. Brannen will need more shooters to emerge on his team to contend with the conference's other top-tier talent, which is where he'll look to the likes of Keith Williams and Trevor Moore.

3 Houston



The Cougars lost three of their top scorers from last season, so they'll need players like DeJon Jarreau, Nate Hinton, redshirt freshman Caleb Mills and newcomer Marcus Sasser (and Kansas transfer Quentin Grimes should the NCAA grant his waiver request) to step up to get back to the NCAA tournament. Kelvin Sampson's revival of the Cougars will continue unfettered–for now. After flirting with the Arkansas job, Sampson opted instead to stay in Houston which means the program brings back the same staff that has engineered a top 15 defense for two straight years is back intact. Despite the loss of the starting backcourt, the Cougars shouldn't stumble too far with Sampson still running things. This year's group may not be as fluent in Sampson's schemes as the experienced departures, but they bring added length (which is also a boost for a defense-centric coach) and physical stature can help offset that loss.

4 Wichita St.



After a rebuilding season that showed serious progress down the stretch, Wichita State brings back enough talent to continue the trend. After Gregg Marshall's young Shockers opened the year 8-11, with just one conference win under their belt, they won nine of their final 11 games to close out the regular season before picking up a pair of AAC Tournament wins and a trio of road wins during the NIT. A trio of promising freshman guards (Jamarius Burton, Dexter Dennis and Erik Stevenson) started to step into their own toward the end of last season and provided a huge spark for the Shockers, giving rise to optimism for 2019-20 despite the graduations of Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones. The loss of McDuffie means Wichita State needs new go-to scorers, but Marshall is confident that JUCO transfer Trey Wade is the right man for the job.

5 South Florida



The Bulls finally emerged from the depth of the AAC last season after making defense a central focus of Brian Gregory's second season at the helm. Gregory's squad was able to bring South Florida a CBI Championship and the Bulls' first above-.500 season since 2011-12, but with some development from the rising sophomore class, South Florida might have enough talent to get back to the dance for the first time since that season, ending an eight-year tournament drought. Outside of sharp-shooter TJ Yang on the wing, they return essentially everyone from the core of a team that finished 37th in the country defensively in 2018-19, per KenPom AdjDE. Defensive development definitely helped last season, but Year Three under Gregory needs more offensive output if they want to continue to climb up the AAC charts. The Bulls finished 208th in offensive efficiency last season, and that won't cut it come tournament time.

6 Connecticut



The loss of Jalen Adams in the back and Tarin Smith on the wing will hurt, but Christian Vital and Alterique Gilbert are back and make a dynamic backcourt to lead Dan Hurley's second season as coach before the Huskies make a beeline for the Big East. After finishing at .500 overall (6-12 in the league) last season, UConn is hoping to go out with a bit more of a bang than a bust. A strong incoming recruiting class that includes a trio of four-star newcomers should help, but without Adams and his heroics, it'll be hard for the Huskies to make any sort of considerable move above the middle of the pack.

7 Temple



The Owls as a whole are a bit of an unknown this season as Aaron McKie replaces Fran Dunphy and officially takes over the program. Thankfully for Temple, they return a decent number of proven entities on in the form of players including last season's No. 2 and 3 scorers Quinton Rose and Nate Pierre-Louis (who's brother Joshua Pierre-Louis is a promising newcomer for the Owls). Athletes like DeVondre Perry and JP Moorman are back to anchor the frontcourt, but the biggest question surrounds how McKie will have his team play and put all the pieces together. This offseason he's described his plan loosely as "uptempo, but reliant on defense" which shouldn't be too different for Temple's returners.

8 SMU



Back-to-back disappointing seasons haven't sat well with SMU fans and Tim Jankovich could be on the chopping block soon if things don't turn around in Dallas by 2020. With the program's scholarships limited in the wake of Larry Brown's departure, rebuilding was a bit of a tall ask. But the program is now ready to look toward the future to see if Jankovich can bring in talented enough newcomers to correct the Mustangs' downward trajectory, especially given that SMU returns two double-digit scorers but not much else. Their incoming freshman class isn't highly regarded but will have to step up and help if the Mustangs want to finally build a foundation for the future rather than continuing to rely on transfers (both Division I and JUCO alike) to keep the program afloat.

9 Tulsa



Things will look pretty different in Tulsa this season with last year's best perimeter creators all departed, including all of Frank Haith's go-to-guys in leading scorer DaQuan Jeffries, point guard Sterling Taplin and shooting guard Curran Scott, who transferred from the program. The system should still function smoothly with the returners the team does bring back, with Tulsa's No. 2 and 3 scorers from last season Martins Igbanu and Jeriah Horne leading the way and starter Lawson Korita helping to stretch the defense. The factor that will determine how far the Golden Hurricane can go will be how effectively Elijah Joiner and JUCO transfer/former LSU player Brandon Rachal can replace the lost backcourt production. Add Western Michigan transfer big man Reggie Jones into the mix and it wouldn't be a surprise if this is the year Haith's crew breaks out of the AAC's bottom barrel if the team's new playmakers can get things going.

10 UCF



The team that almost upset Duke during the NCAA tournament last season -- and stood seconds away from college basketball immortality -- is gone. The Golden Knight's lost their top three scorers to graduation including 7-6 center Tacko Fall, and their No. 4, big man Collin Smith, transferred to George Washington. Life without Fall on the floor will look dramatically different in Orlando. Despite Fall's athletic limitations, his sheer size bent the floor on both ends. Johnny Dawkins is going to need new scorers to step up and he'll have to do a bit of defensive rebuilding. After a banner season last year, 2019-20 looks like a clear rebuilding campaign.

11 East Carolina



The Pirates' 2018-19 season disappointed after what seemed like a strong start to Joe Dooley's second stint atop the program the year prior. The arrow was expected to start pointing in a positive direction once again, but instead the team was gutted by five transfers (including starter K.J. Davis and sixth man Tyler Foster, who showed a ton of promise during his freshman campaign). Depth and shooting have become serious concerns for a team that finished 3-15 in conference play last season, though the Pirates still bring back their three top scorers, including rising sophomore Jayden Gardner. Dooley did some offseason rebuilding in light of his losses, adding a few JUCO transfers to the mix to try and help. But with so many newcomers on the roster, it's hard to expect much from this year's Pirates.

12 Tulane



Former Georgia State coach Ron Hunter will make his debut with the Green Wave this season, bringing a much-needed spark to the struggling program. The new coach unfortunately has a long rebuild ahead of him, especially after a slew of transfers out of the program during the offseason, but Hunter scooped up several players who should be able to help including Kansas transfer KJ Lawson, Seton Hall transfer Jordan Walker and Rhode Island wing Christian Thompson. He'll hope to see some potential from freshman wings Tylan Pope and RJ McGee, but honestly anything will be better than the disastrous 4-27 (0-18 AAC) campaign that marked the end of Mike Dunleavy's tenure at Tulane. There are certainly still more questions than answers at this point, but even an improvement in the standings (which would be joyously welcomed) would keep them in the league's lower levels.



Big East expert picks