Bracketology Confidence Index: Kansas State and Washington have work to do

The Wildcats are off to a good start in the rugged Big 12, having won four in a row prior to Monday night's loss at home to Kansas. That start includes home wins over Oklahoma and TCU. Kansas State played a very poor non-conference schedule, which requires a pretty strong resume to overcome. Fortunately for KSU, being in the Big 12 gives them every opportunity to pick up the kind of wins they need to do that. The Wildcats still have four road games left against other NCAA Tournament contenders. If they can split those and win their home games, they can feel very comfortable entering the conference tournament in March.

Not much was expected of the Huskies this season, but they sent notice that they are a team to be reckoned with when they beat Kansas in Kansas City, Missouri back in December. Since then, Washington has added a road win over USC, a team the Huskies could be competing with for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They have a big weekend ahead with the two Arizona schools visiting. A split there, taking care of business at home otherwise, and avoiding a bad loss even on the road should give Washington something it did not have last season with No. 1 NBA Draft pick Markelle Fultz – a spot in the NCAA Tournament.