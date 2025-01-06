Who is the best team in the Big Ten?
That's a question I asked Matt Norlander on Sunday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast — and he didn't have a great answer, probably because there's no obvious answer, which is among the reasons the Big Ten appears to be the most up-for-grabs of all power conferences.
Take the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, for instance.
I have seven Big Ten teams in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 — where Tennessee remains No. 1 for the 33rd consecutive day — but none in the top eight. Put another way, I have my top seven Big Ten teams within 18 spots of each other and genuinely wouldn't be surprised to see any of them win the league title.
For what it's worth, KenPom.com is currently projecting Illinois (No. 11 in the Top 25 And 1) and Michigan (No. 25 in the Top 25 And 1) to share the Big Ten championship with 14-6 league records. After that, it's Michigan State (No. 9 in the Top 25 And 1), UCLA (No. 14 in the Top 25 And 1) and Purdue (No. 16 in the Top 25 And 1) projected to finish one game back with 13-7 league records.
What stands out about that?
To me, it's that even the best team in the Big Ten — whichever team that might be — is expected to lose at least six league games. No other power-conference champion is projected to lose more than four league games, according to KenPom. So, buckle up, Big Ten fans. Your favorite team is probably about to lose at least 30% of its conference games even if it wins its conference in a year that's shaping up a lot like the 2019-20 season, when Michigan State, Maryland and Wisconsin all shared the Big Ten title with 14-6 league records.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 29 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 76-52 win over Arkansas. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at Florida.
|--
|14-0
|2
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 84-68 win over Missouri. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday at Texas.
|--
|13-1
|3
Iowa St.
|Keshon Gilbert finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 74-55 win over Baylor. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday against Utah.
|--
|12-1
|4
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 89-62 win at SMU. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Pitt.
|--
|12-2
|5
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 22 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 107-79 win over Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at South Carolina.
|--
|12-2
|6
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 79-71 win over Creighton. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Georgetown.
|--
|13-2
|7
Kentucky
|Lamont Butler finished with 19 points and eight assists in Saturday's 106-100 win over Florida. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Georgia.
|--
|12-2
|8
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. committed five turnovers in Saturday's 106-100 loss at Kentucky. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Tennessee.
|--
|13-1
|9
Michigan St.
|Szymon Zapala finished with 15 points and two blocks in Friday's 69-62 win at Ohio State. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Washington.
|--
|12-2
|10
Miss. St.
|Josh Hubbard finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 85-50 win over South Carolina. The Bulldogs' next game is Tuesday at Vanderbilt.
|--
|13-1
|11
Illinois
|Kasparas Jakucionis finished with 18 points and six assists in Sunday's 81-77 win at Washington. The Illini's next game is Wednesday against Penn State.
|--
|11-3
|12
Texas A&M
|Zhuric Phelps finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 80-60 win over Texas. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma.
|--
|12-2
|13
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 99-48 win at UCF. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|--
|10-3
|14
UCLA
|Dylan Andrews was 1-of-6 from the field in Saturday's 66-58 loss at Nebraska. The Bruins' next game is Tuesday against Michigan.
|--
|11-3
|15
Oregon
|Jackson Shelstad finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 83-79 win over Maryland. The Ducks' next game is Thursday at Ohio State.
|--
|13-2
|16
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 22 points and seven assists in Sunday's 79-61 win over Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Rutgers.
|--
|11-4
|17
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty finished with 27 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 68-64 win over North Texas. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against East Carolina.
|--
|12-3
|18
UConn
|Hassan Diarra finished with 19 points and eight assists in Sunday's 87-84 win over Providence. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Villanova.
|--
|12-3
|19
Ole Miss
|Jaemyn Brakefield finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 63-51 win over Georgia. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas.
|--
|12-2
|20
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 96-68 win at Loyola Marymount. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against San Diego.
|--
|12-4
|21
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 86-55 win over BYU. The Cougars' next game is Monday against TCU.
|--
|10-3
|22
West Virginia
|Javon Small finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 69-50 win over Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers' next game is Tuesday against Arizona.
|--
|11-2
|23
Utah St.
|Ian Martinez finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 89-83 win over Fresno State. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday at San Jose State.
|--
|14-1
|24
Oklahoma
|Jeremiah Fears was 5-of-15 from the field in Saturday's 107-79 loss at Alabama. The Sooners' next game is Wednesday against Texas A&M.
|--
|13-1
|25
Michigan
|Danny Wolf finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 85-74 win at USC. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday at UCLA.
|--
|11-3
|26
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell finished with 32 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 116-85 win over Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Monday at Rutgers.
|--
|11-3