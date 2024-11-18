The Big 12 and SEC, in some order, project to be the best men's basketball conferences this season. And they probably will be. Both are great and deep.
But the Big Ten won the weekend
Did you catch what happened Friday night?
First, Purdue upset an Alabama team that was ranked second in the AP poll, 87-78. Then, Wisconsin upset an Arizona team that was ranked ninth in the AP poll, 103-88. All weekend, exactly six teams in the top 10 of the AP poll played — and four of them won. The only ones that played and didn't win were Alabama and Arizona, and, again, their losses came at the expense of a couple of Big Ten programs off to 4-0 starts.
Beyond that, in total, the Big Ten went 5-3 this weekend in games against other power-conference programs. In addition to Purdue and Wisconsin beating Alabama from the SEC and Arizona from the Big 12, respectively, Michigan beat TCU from the Big 12, Penn State beat Virginia Tech from the ACC and Indiana beat South Carolina from the SEC. The byproduct is that there are five Big Ten schools in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — specifically No. 8 Purdue, No. 14 Indiana, No. 17 Wisconsin, No. 20 Ohio State and No. 24 Rutgers.
Kansas remains No. 1.
This week, the Big Ten will have two more opportunities to secure victories over ranked opponents — first on Tuesday when Purdue plays a Marquette team ranked 13th in the Top 25 And 1, then again on Wednesday when Illinois plays an Alabama team ranked ninth in the Top 25 And 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Kansas
|AJ Storr finished with 16 points and three assists in Saturday's 78-57 win over Oakland. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against UNC Wilmington.
|--
|4-0
|2
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's 79-56 win over Kent State. The Tigers' next game is Monday against North Alabama.
|--
|3-0
|3
N. Carolina
|Elliot Cadeau finished with 18 points and eight assists in Friday's 107-55 win over American. The Tar Heels' next game is Friday at Hawaii.
|--
|2-1
|4
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 17 points and two assists in Wednesday's 90-49 win over Le Moyne. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M Commerce.
|--
|3-0
|5
Iowa St.
|Curtis Jones finished with 20 points and five assists in Monday's 82-56 win over Kansas City. The Cyclones' next game is Monday against IU Indy.
|--
|2-0
|6
Gonzaga
|Khalif Battle finished with 21 points and three steals in Friday's 113-54 win over UMass Lowell. The Zags' next game is Monday at San Diego State.
|--
|3-0
|7
Houston
|Milos Uzan finished with 13 points and five assists in Wednesday's 91-45 win over Louisiana. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Hofstra.
|--
|2-1
|8
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 87-78 win over Alabama. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Marquette.
|--
|4-0
|9
Alabama
|Mark Sears missed 10 of the 15 shots he took in Friday's 87-78 loss at Purdue. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Illinois.
|--
|3-1
|10
Tennessee
|Igor Milicic Jr. finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 103-68 win over Austin PeayThe Vols' next game is Thursday against Virginia.
|--
|4-0
|11
Kentucky
|Andrew Carr finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 77-72 win over Duke. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Lipscomb.
|--
|3-0
|12
Duke
|Tyrese Proctor finished with 15 points and two assists in Saturday's 86-35 win over Wofford. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday at Arizona.
|--
|3-1
|13
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 28 points and four rebounds in Friday's 78-74 win at Maryland. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Purdue.
|--
|4-0
|14
Indiana
|Myles Rice finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 87-71 wn over South Carolina. The Hoosiers' next game is Thursday against UNC Greensboro.
|--
|3-0
|15
Baylor
|VJ Edgecombe finished with 17 points and four steals in Sunday's 104-41 win over Tarleton State. The Bears' next game is Thursday against St. John's.
|--
|3-1
|16
Arkansas
|Adou Thiero finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 65-49 win over Troy. The Razorbacks' next game is Monday against Pacific.
|--
|2-1
|17
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 41 points and six rebounds in Friday's 103-88 win over Arizona. The Badgers' next game is Monday against UT Rio Grande Valley.
|--
|4-0
|18
Arizona
|Caleb Love missed 11 of the 13 shots he took in Friday's 103-88 loss at Wisconsin. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Duke.
|--
|2-1
|19
Texas A&M
|Zhuric Phelps finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Friday's 78-64 win over Ohio State. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday against Southern.
|--
|3-1
|20
Ohio St.
|Aaron Bradshaw missed seven of the 10 shots he took in Friday's 78-64 loss at Texas A&M. The Buckeyes' next game is Tuesday against Evansville.
|--
|2-1
|21
Texas
|Arthur Kaluma finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 89-43 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Syracuse.
|--
|3-1
|22
Creighton
|Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 79-56 win over Kansas City. The Bluejays' next game is Friday against Nebraska.
|--
|4-0
|23
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Friday's 87-74 win at Florida State. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Florida A&M.
|--
|4-0
|24
Rutgers
|Dylan Harper finished with 20 points and six assists in Friday's 98-81 win over Monmouth. The Scarlet Knights' next game is Wednesday against Merrimack.
|--
|3-0
|25
Cincinnati
|Jizzle James finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Friday's 86-49 win over Nichols. The Bearcats' next game is Tuesday at Northern Kentucky.
|--
|3-0
|26
Ole Miss
|Jaylen Murray finished with 16 points and six assists in Saturday's 84-69 win over Colorado State. The Rebels' next game is Thursday against Oral Roberts.
|--
|4-0