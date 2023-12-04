The East Carolina Pirates will look to continue their winning ways when they face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks in non-conference action on Monday afternoon. The Hawks (2-4), who had their game against Hampton scrapped on Friday due to health concerns within their program, have lost two in a row and three of four. The Pirates (5-3), who have won three of four, are coming off a 74-66 win over UNC-Wilmington on Thursday. ECU is 120th in the nation in field goal % at 46.2, while Maryland-Eastern Shore is 341st at 39.2.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. East Carolina spread: East Carolina -16

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. East Carolina over/under: 146.5 points

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. East Carolina money line: Maryland-Eastern Shore +975, East Carolina -1779

MES: The Hawks have won 13 of their last 21 games (+14.65 units on ML)

ECU: The Pirates have hit the team total over in 14 of their last 17 games at home (+10.60 units)

Why East Carolina can cover

The Pirates have been led by junior guard RJ Felton, who has reached double-figure scoring in six of eight games. Felton has two double-doubles on the year and scored a season-high 33 points in an 83-81 loss to South Carolina Upstate on Nov. 15. He scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 77-63 win over Campbell on Nov. 11. In eight games, all starts, he is averaging 16.8 points, seven rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.1 assists in 32.3 minutes of action.

Junior forward Brandon Johnson has reached double-digit scoring in five of the six games he has played, all starts. He has two double-doubles, including an 18-point and 11-rebound effort in Thursday's win over UNC-Wilmington. He also had 10 points and 10 rebounds in an 82-64 win over Georgia Southern on Nov. 20. For the year, he is averaging 15.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one steal per game.

Why Maryland-Eastern Shore can cover

Junior forward Troy Hupstead, who missed the game against Liberty on Nov. 25, is averaging a double-double. In five games played, he is averaging 13.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He scored 15 points and grabbed 11 boards in the 75-55 loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 22. He had a monster game against Penn on Nov. 18, scoring 22 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in an 83-80 overtime win.

Junior guard Chace Davis is one of three Hawks averaging at least 10 points per game. In six games, Davis is averaging 10.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and one assist. He is connecting on 35.1% of his 3-pointers and 90.9% of his free throws. He has reached double-figure scoring in four games, including a season-high 16 points against Penn.

