The final automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament were up for grabs on Sunday in the hours leading up to the Selection Show on CBS as the A-10 and Ivy League joined the AAC, Big Ten and SEC in crowning conference tournament champions.

Princeton secured its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2017 by beating Yale 74-65 in the Ivy League Tournament final. Tosan Evbuomwan led the Tigers with 21 points as they avenged a pair of regular season losses to the Bulldogs. Princeton is an elite rebounding team, and at 6-foot-7, Evbuomwan could be a matchup problem in the Big Dance.

VCU is going dancing for the the second time in the past three seasons and for the third time under sixth-year coach Mike Rhoades after beating Dayton 68-56 in the A-10 Tournament final. The Rams trailed 36-30 at halftime but held Dayton to just 20% shooting in the second half as the Flyers missed their final 15 shots from the floor. With an elite defense and wins over the likes of Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt on its resume, VCU will be a tough draw in the NCAA Tournament.

There were fewer NCAA Tournament implications in the SEC Tournament title game, but Alabama throttled Texas A&M to secure its place as a likely No. 1 seed for the Big Dance.

Houston and Purdue are each in the running for No. 1 seeds, and also have the chance to cement their cases for that honor with victories in the afternoon. The Cougars take on Memphis in the AAC final and the Boilermakers play one of this week's top underdog stories as they square off with No. 10 seed Penn State in the Big Ten final leading into Selection Sunday.

It should be a fun day of on-court action as March Madness continues to ramp up in preparation for the release of the 68-team bracket.

All times ET

Sunday's conference tournament championships

Ivy – No. 2 Princeton 74, No. 1 Yale 65

Atlantic 10 – No. 1 VCU 68 , No.2 Dayton 56

SEC: No.1 Alabama 82, No. 2 Texas A&M 63 – Recap

American: No. 2 Memphis vs. No.1 Houston

3:15 p.m. | ESPN fuboTV (Try for free) – LIVE updates

Big Ten: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 1 Purdue

3:30 p.m. CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) – LIVE updates

2023 conference tournament schedules, champions

Conference Tournament site Dates (Final TV) 2023 Champion AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 9-12 (ESPN)

ACC Greensboro, N.C. March 7-11 (ESPN) Duke America East Campus sites March 4, 7 & 11 (ESPN2) Vermont Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, NY March 7-9, 11-12 (CBSSN) VCU ASUN Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 2, 5 (ESPN2) Kennesaw State Big East New York March 8-11 (Fox) Marquette Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 4-8 (ESPN2) Montana State Big South Charlotte, N.C. March 1, 3-5 (ESPN2) UNC-Asheville Big Ten Chicago March 8-12 (CBS)

Big 12 Kansas City March 8-11 (ESPN) Texas Big West Henderson, Nev. March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2) UC Santa Barbara Colonial Washington D.C. March 3-7 (CBSSN) Charleston Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 8-11 (CBSSN) Florida Atlantic Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7 (ESPN) Northern Kentucky Ivy League Princeton, N.J. March 11-12 (ESPN2) Princeton MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 7-11 (ESPNU) Iona MAC Cleveland March 9-11 (ESPN2) Kent State MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 8-11 (ESPN2) Howard Missouri Valley St. Louis March 2-5 (CBSSN) Drake Mountain West Las Vegas March 8-11 (CBS) San Diego State Northeast Campus sites March 1, 4 & 7 (ESPN2) Fairleigh Dickinson-x

Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 1-4 (ESPN2) Southeast Missouri Pac-12 Las Vegas March 8-11 (ESPN) Arizona Patriot Campus sites Feb. 28, March 2,5 & 8 (CBSSN) Colgate SEC Nashville March 8-12 (ESPN) Alabama Southern Asheville, N.C March 3-6 (ESPN) Furman Southland Lake Charles, La. March 5-8 (ESPN2) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 3-7 (ESPN2) Oral Roberts Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla. Feb. 28, March 2, 4 & 6 (ESPN2) Louisiana SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 8-11 (ESPNU) Texas Southern WAC Las Vegas March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2) Grand Canyon West Coast Las Vegas March 2-4 & 6-7 (ESPN) Gonzaga

x - Merrimack won the NEC Tournament but isn't eligible for the NCAA Tournament; Fairleigh Dickinson is awarded the league's automatic bid.

