The final automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament were up for grabs on Sunday in the hours leading up to the Selection Show on CBS as the A-10 and Ivy League joined the AAC, Big Ten and SEC in crowning conference tournament champions.
Princeton secured its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2017 by beating Yale 74-65 in the Ivy League Tournament final. Tosan Evbuomwan led the Tigers with 21 points as they avenged a pair of regular season losses to the Bulldogs. Princeton is an elite rebounding team, and at 6-foot-7, Evbuomwan could be a matchup problem in the Big Dance.
VCU is going dancing for the the second time in the past three seasons and for the third time under sixth-year coach Mike Rhoades after beating Dayton 68-56 in the A-10 Tournament final. The Rams trailed 36-30 at halftime but held Dayton to just 20% shooting in the second half as the Flyers missed their final 15 shots from the floor. With an elite defense and wins over the likes of Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt on its resume, VCU will be a tough draw in the NCAA Tournament.
There were fewer NCAA Tournament implications in the SEC Tournament title game, but Alabama throttled Texas A&M to secure its place as a likely No. 1 seed for the Big Dance.
Houston and Purdue are each in the running for No. 1 seeds, and also have the chance to cement their cases for that honor with victories in the afternoon. The Cougars take on Memphis in the AAC final and the Boilermakers play one of this week's top underdog stories as they square off with No. 10 seed Penn State in the Big Ten final leading into Selection Sunday.
It should be a fun day of on-court action as March Madness continues to ramp up in preparation for the release of the 68-team bracket.
All times ET
Sunday's conference tournament championships
Ivy – No. 2 Princeton 74, No. 1 Yale 65
Atlantic 10 – No. 1 VCU 68 , No.2 Dayton 56
SEC: No.1 Alabama 82, No. 2 Texas A&M 63 – Recap
American: No. 2 Memphis vs. No.1 Houston
3:15 p.m. | ESPN fuboTV (Try for free) – LIVE updates
Big Ten: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 1 Purdue
3:30 p.m. CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) – LIVE updates
2023 conference tournament schedules, champions
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates (Final TV)
|2023 Champion
|AAC
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 9-12 (ESPN)
|
|ACC
|Greensboro, N.C.
|March 7-11 (ESPN)
|Duke
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 4, 7 & 11 (ESPN2)
|Vermont
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn, NY
|March 7-9, 11-12 (CBSSN)
|VCU
|ASUN
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27-28, March 2, 5 (ESPN2)
|Kennesaw State
|Big East
|New York
|March 8-11 (Fox)
|Marquette
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 4-8 (ESPN2)
|Montana State
|Big South
|Charlotte, N.C.
|March 1, 3-5 (ESPN2)
|UNC-Asheville
|Big Ten
|Chicago
|March 8-12 (CBS)
|
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 8-11 (ESPN)
|Texas
|Big West
|Henderson, Nev.
|March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)
|UC Santa Barbara
|Colonial
|Washington D.C.
|March 3-7 (CBSSN)
|Charleston
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 8-11 (CBSSN)
|Florida Atlantic
|Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7 (ESPN)
|Northern Kentucky
|Ivy League
|Princeton, N.J.
|March 11-12 (ESPN2)
|Princeton
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|March 7-11 (ESPNU)
|Iona
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 9-11 (ESPN2)
|Kent State
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 8-11 (ESPN2)
|Howard
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 2-5 (CBSSN)
|Drake
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 8-11 (CBS)
|San Diego State
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 1, 4 & 7 (ESPN2)
|Fairleigh Dickinson-x
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 1-4 (ESPN2)
|Southeast Missouri
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 8-11 (ESPN)
|Arizona
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|Feb. 28, March 2,5 & 8 (CBSSN)
|Colgate
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 8-12 (ESPN)
|Alabama
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 3-6 (ESPN)
|Furman
|Southland
|Lake Charles, La.
|March 5-8 (ESPN2)
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 3-7 (ESPN2)
|Oral Roberts
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Fla.
|Feb. 28, March 2, 4 & 6 (ESPN2)
|Louisiana
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 8-11 (ESPNU)
|Texas Southern
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)
|Grand Canyon
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 2-4 & 6-7 (ESPN)
|Gonzaga
x - Merrimack won the NEC Tournament but isn't eligible for the NCAA Tournament; Fairleigh Dickinson is awarded the league's automatic bid.
