The No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) and the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) match up on Wednesday evening in the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge. The Volunteers went 1-2 in the Maui Invitational, beating Syracuse and losing to Kansas and Purdue. UNC went 2-1 in the Battle 4 Atlantis, beating Northern Iowa and Arkansas, while losing to Villanova.

Tipoff at the Dean E. Smith Center is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The latest North Carolina vs. Tennessee odds via SportsLine consensus list the Tar Heels as 2-point favorites. The over/under is 144. Before making any Tennessee vs. North Carolina picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. Tennessee and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Tennessee vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Tennessee spread: UNC -2

North Carolina vs. Tennessee over/under: 144 points

North Carolina vs. Tennessee money line: UNC -134, Tennessee +113

UNC: 3-3 ATS this season

TN: 3-3 ATS this season

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard RJ Davis is an energetic presence in the backcourt. Davis is able to score off the dribble with ease and can be streaky from the perimeter. The New York native is averaging a team-high 18.2 points with three rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He has scored 20-plus points in three games thus far. In his last game, Davis finished with a season-high 30 points and two assists.

Senior forward Armando Bacot provides the Tar Heels with a bruising force in the lane. Bacot has outstanding strength that allows him to overpower opposing players down low. The Virginia native also has a soft touch around the rim. Bacot leads the team in rebounds (11.7) with 15.8 points per contest. On Nov. 12 against Lehigh, he dropped 22 points and 20 boards. See which team to pick here.

Why Tennessee can cover

The Vols are battle tested after facing the top two teams in the nation -- Purdue and Kansas -- in the Maui Invitational. They've gotten a boost from a pair of transfers thus far. Senior guard Dalton Knecht is a three-level scorer with great athleticism. Knecht uses his sweet jumper to space the floor while owning the bounce to finish above the rim. The Northern Colorado transfer is averaging a team-high 17.5 points with 4.7 rebounds per game. He's scored in double figures in every game played this season. In the Nov. 20 win over Syracuse, Knecht logged 17 points, four rebounds and went 3-of-4 from downtown.

Junior guard Jordan Gainey is another transfer who has made an impact early in the season off the bench. Gainey gets downhill in a flash and can finish through contact consistently. The SC Upstate transfer is putting up 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and shoots 37% from downtown. In the loss to No.1 Kansas, Gainey notched 13 points, four rebounds and made three 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

