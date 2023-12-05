The fifth-ranked and defending national champion UConn Huskies will battle the ninth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday as they take part in the 2023 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Tar Heels (7-1), who have won three in a row, are coming off a 78-70 win over Florida State on Saturday. The Huskies (7-1), who dropped their first game of the season on Friday with a 69-65 decision at Kansas, have seven wins by double digits this season. This will be the fifth time UConn has participated in the Jimmy V Classic.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. UNC leads the all-time series 5-1. The Huskies are 5.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. UConn odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 153. Before making any UConn vs. UNC picks, you'll want to see the predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 season on a 98-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 10-2 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on UConn vs. UNC. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the UNC vs. UConn:

North Carolina vs. UConn spread: UConn -5.5

North Carolina vs. UConn over/under: 153 points

North Carolina vs. UConn money line: North Carolina +198, UConn -244

UNC: The Tar Heels have hit the game total under in 8 of their last 9 away games (+6.90 units)

UCONN: The Huskies have won 15 of their last 17 games (+12.10 units on ML)

Why UConn can cover

Senior guard Tristen Newton helps power the Huskies' offensive attack, averaging 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals. He is connecting on 46.7% of his field goals, including 37.5% from 3-point range, and 83.7% of his free throws. Newton has registered two double-doubles and one triple-double on the season. He is coming off a 31-point and six-rebound effort against Kansas on Friday.

Also helping propel UConn is senior guard Cam Spencer. In eight games, all starts, he is averaging 15 points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is in his first season with the program after spending last year at Rutgers, and his first three seasons at Loyola Maryland. In 100 career games at the collegiate level, including 84 starts, he is averaging 14.2 points, four rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals.

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard RJ Davis has been on a tear of late. He is coming off back-to-back 27-point performances against 10th-ranked Tennessee on Wednesday and on Saturday against Florida State. He scored 30 points in an 87-72 win over No. 20 Arkansas on Nov. 24. For the season, Davis is averaging 20.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is also connecting on 94.6% of his free throws.

Also leading the way is fifth-year senior Armando Bacot. In eight starts, he has registered four double-doubles, including in each of the last two games. In the win over Florida State, he scored 13 points, while grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking four shots. His best game was a 22-point and 20-block effort in a 90-68 win over Lehigh on Nov. 12. In 28.4 minutes per game, he is averaging 16.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and one assist.

How to make UNC vs. UConn picks

The model has simulated Connecticut vs. North Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

