Poll Attacks: One AP voter has eight teams ranked ahead of Ohio State even though that makes no sense

The season remains young. Things could obviously change. But, at this moment, nobody has been more consistently impressive, and overwhelming, than Chris Holtmann's Ohio State Buckeyes.

They're 9-0.

But that doesn't tell the whole story.

Here's the whole story: Ohio State is 9-0 with eight double-digit victories -- among them a 25-point win over Villanova, a 25-point win over North Carolina and a 32-point win over Penn State. So that's three wins by at least 25 points over schools currently ranked in the top 25 at KenPom. And, at the time the games were played, Villanova and UNC were in the top 10 of the AP poll -- which means Ohio State is just the fourth team in AP poll history to own two wins over top-10 teams by at least 25 points in the same season.

The three teams that previously did it each won a national title.

So that's a great sign.

Combine all that with the fact that Ohio State is now No. 1 at KenPom, No. 1 at KPI, No. 1 at Torvick and No. 2 at Sagarin -- basically top-two in every reputable computer ranking -- and I really don't understand how anybody could have Ohio State outside of the top two on an AP ballot right now. It's why I moved the Buckeyes to No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings on Sunday morning. And it's why I was a little surprised when I saw they were No. 3 when the AP poll updated Monday afternoon. To be clear, No. 3 is reasonable, I guess. But I still think it's low and wrong. And Ohio State being No. 9 on an AP ballot is, undeniably, way low and way wrong.

Which brings me to Brian Holland.

He's the sports director at the NBC affiliate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. I'm sure he's great. But no matter your approach to ranking teams, there is no defensible way to have eight teams in front of Ohio State on a ballot right now. Regardless, Holland has eight teams in front of Ohio State on his ballot right now. One of them is the Virginia team that has two fewer top-25 KenPom wins, and a 29-point loss to Purdue, on its resume. So that's weird. Another one of them is the Duke team that has a home loss to Stephen F. Austin on its resume. So that's weird. Another one of them is the Kentucky team that has a home loss to Evansville on its resume. So that's weird. And another one of them is the Michigan State team that's 6-3.

That's the weirdest.

Michigan State is 6-3 with a loss to the Kentucky team that lost to Evansville, the Duke team that lost to Stephen F. Austin, and the Virginia Tech team that's winless since beating Michigan State and ranked 60th at KenPom. So the Spartans clearly have a worse loss column than Ohio State -- and they also have a worse win column! Michigan State has one top-50 KenPom win and is 1-3 against the top 60. Meantime, OSU is undefeated and 4-0 against the top 50 with those four wins coming by an average of 22.5 points.

But Holland still has Michigan State No. 7.

And Ohio State No. 9.

How?

As I've written many times in this weekly Poll Attacks column, at some point, voters should mostly scrap what they thought about teams in the preseason and just let the bodies of work speak for themselves. And, at this point, Ohio State has the nation's best body of work. The only reason I still have Louisville No. 1 is because Louisville took that spot before Ohio State emerged as a monster, and I don't like dropping a No. 1 team unless it does something to deserve it, and Louisville has done nothing to deserve it.

Louisville is great.

But Ohio State is also great and possibly greater. And if you think there are seven other teams operating at the level of those two right now, or that there are eight teams better than Ohio State right now, man, I don't know what to tell you -- except that you're way wrong right now and not paying close enough attention.