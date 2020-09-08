|
|
|LALAF
|IOWAST
No. 23 Iowa State prepared for Louisiana's loaded offense
The atmosphere will be nowhere near normal for a season opener with no fans in the stands when No. 23 Iowa State plays host to Louisiana on Saturday in a nonconference game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
"It will definitely be unique," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said.
Nor does it figure to be the kind of typical mismatch one would expect from a contest pitting a Big 12 contender like the Cyclones against a Group of Five conference opponent like the Ragin' Cajuns.
Campbell has a veteran crew back from a 7-6 team that very easily could have been a 10-game winner in 2019 with three of the losses (Iowa, Baylor, Oklahoma) coming by a combined four points.
Junior quarterback Brock Purdy (3,982 passing yards) leads an offense that ranked second in 2019 in the pass-happy Big 12 with an average of 311.3 yards per game through the air. Running back Breece Hall rushed for 897 yards as a freshman, averaging just over 100 yards a game over his last eight outings.
Louisiana is coming off an 11-3 season and returns three huge weapons -- quarterback Levi Lewis and running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas. Lewis passed for 3,050 yards last season while Mitchell rushed for 1,147 yards and Ragas had 820.
The firepower from the Cajuns has Campbell's attention.
"I think in general this is one of the better offenses in the country this year," Campbell said. "When you have a senior quarterback as talented as what Levi is and then you've got playmakers around him, some veterans in the offensive line, and obviously some veterans at tailback you're talking about an outstanding football team coming in here.
"It doesn't really matter what conference or what the situation is. When you look at the talent in general this is a really talented football team."
Campbell compares Lewis to those in the Big 12 he sees on a regular basis.
"Levi Lewis is a talented as quarterback that we've seen just in terms of what he has the ability to do," Campbell said. "We get to play great quarterback in this conference all the time and he's certainly as talented as what we face week-in week-out in the Big 12."
The first meeting between the two teams was set up last month after both lost scheduled opponents because of cancellations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cyclones were scheduled to open last week against South Dakota. The Cajuns were supposed to play McNeese State the same day.
"We're excited about the opportunity and challenge to play what some people think is one of the frontrunners for the Big 12 Conference," Louisiana's Billy Napier said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|3
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|10
|42
|Total Plays
|9
|10
|Avg Gain
|1.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|4
|19
|Rush Attempts
|4
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|6
|23
|Comp. - Att.
|2-5
|3-5
|Yards Per Pass
|1.2
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.0
|1-29.0
|Return Yards
|19
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|6
|PASS YDS
|23
|
|
|4
|RUSH YDS
|19
|
|
|10
|TOTAL YDS
|42
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|2/5
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Williams 18 WR
|Ja. Williams
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|2
|45.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|3/5
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|5
|19
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|1
|29.0
|1
|29
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Miller Jr. 24 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 15(6:10 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 42 yards from ULL 15 out of bounds at the ISU 43.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 15(6:17 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 15(6:55 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 15 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 13(7:26 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 15 for 2 yards.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (10 plays, 42 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IOWAST 42(7:36 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 29 yards from ULL 42 Downed at the ULL 13.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 42(7:41 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 46(8:30 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 3-K.Nwangwu. 3-K.Nwangwu to ULL 42 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(8:37 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 48(9:08 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ULL 46 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 49(9:50 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ULL 48 for 1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(10:30 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ULL 49 for 8 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 34(10:46 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 43 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(11:28 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for 3 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 21(12:01 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 31 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 16(12:32 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 21 for 5 yards.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LALAF 36(12:45 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 48 yards from ULL 36. 24-D.Miller to ISU 16 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 40(13:21 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 36 for -4 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 40(13:26 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Fleming.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(13:54 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 40 for 3 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 27(14:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to ULL 37 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 27(14:27 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Lumpkin.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(14:54 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 27 for 3 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 21-T.Amos runs ob at ULL 24 for 19 yards.
-
EKY
WVU
0
7
1st 11:29 FS1
-
LALAF
23IOWAST
0
0
1st 6:02 ESPN
-
ARKST
KSTATE
6
7
1st 10:08 FOX
-
CUSE
18UNC
0
7
1st 8:23 ACCN
-
CHARLO
APLST
0
0
1st 5:51 ESP2
-
UAB
MIAMI
14
31
Final ACCN
-
LAMON
ARMY
0
054.5 O/U
-21
Sat 1:30pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
10ND
0
054 O/U
-20
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
CAMP
GAS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
GATECH
FSU
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
057.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
AP
PITT
0
0
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
CIT
SFLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
MOST
5OKLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm
-
1CLEM
WAKE
0
060 O/U
+33
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TULANE
SALA
0
052.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
WKY
LVILLE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTEP
14TEXAS
0
058 O/U
-44
Sat 8:00pm
-
HOUBP
TXTECH
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
0
0
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
SMU
TCU
0
0
PPD FS1
-
LATECH
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX