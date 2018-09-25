Drive Chart
USM
AUBURN

No. 10 Auburn hopes to get offensive vs. Southern Miss

  • Sep 25, 2018

Auburn's Guz Malzahn was not pleased with his team's offensive showing in last week's 34-3 victory over Arkansas, when the Tigers rushed for only 91 yards and managed only 225 yards in total offense.

But the Tigers coach was preaching patience as they began preparations for Saturday's homecoming game against Southern Mississippi.

The No. 10 Tigers (3-1) and unranked Golden Eagles (2-1) will kick off at 4 p.m. ET at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium on the SEC Network.

Malzahn said you have to look at the "big picture, and the reality is that we had an offensive line that had less than 20 starts coming into the season. And then you change our center goes with that, and then you've got really four new running backs, three of which are freshmen. And then you have a new freshman receiver who started for the first time.

"So there's a lot of youth and inexperience, but I really feel strongly that this group is going to be a good offense. But they're still a work in progress."

The Tigers' rushing total against Arkansas was the lowest in an Auburn victory in Malzahn's tenure and the lowest in an Auburn victory since the 2011 season opener against Utah State.

In Southern Mississippi, the Tigers will be up against a defense that has held its three foes to an average of 132 rushing yards per game.

Eagles coach Jay Hopson isn't putting all his plans on just stopping Auburn's running game, however.

"You always want to stop the run, but if you hold them to zero yards rushing and they have 867 yards passing, then that's not a good day at the office," Hopson said. "You have to be aware of the run and the pass game."

Frankly, the Tigers likely were looking for more out of their passing game this season. Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham has completed 64.2 of his passes but for just under 180 yards a game. Veteran receiver Ryan Davis has 19 catches, more than twice as many as any other receiver, but for only 149 yards -- a 7.8 per-catch average.

Malzahn would like to see more "explosive" plays in both aspects of the offense.

"We haven't had near as many as we have liked," he said, "so we've got to figure out how to get that done."

The Tigers' longest rush against Arkansas was for 15 yards, their longest pass play 42 yards.

But the defense did keep things under control, holding Arkansas to just 141 yards passing. That is significant because the Golden Eagles are bringing one of the country's most prolific passing games.

Southern Miss is No. 8 in the country in passing yardage per game (over 353). Quarterback Jack Abraham has completed 72 percent of his attempts with 10 touchdowns against only three interceptions.

Wide receiver Quez Watkins has 24 catches for 304 yards and five touchdowns.

"Offensively, they can really throw it," Malzahn said. "I think they're eighth in the country in passing yards. Their quarterback and receivers, they're very impressive."

The Tigers have allowed 211 yards a game to opposing passers, which ranks only eighth in the Southeastern Conference in pass defense, but are tied for second in the SEC in sacks (13) and third in interceptions (5).

They held Arkansas to just 141 yards passing and got to the Razorbacks for four sacks and an interception. That was coordinator Kevin Steele's plan.

"We talked about putting pressure on the quarterback and disrupting the quarterback," Malzahn said. "I felt like we did that, and I thought Kevin really mixed up his pressures well and presented a lot of different challenges to their offense.

"I thought that was good."

Hopson is aware of the task his Eagles face at Auburn.

"They're a good football team, there's no ifs or buts about that," he said. "We know we've got a good challenge."

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Southern Miss 2-1 -----
10 Auburn 3-1 -----
O/U 54, AUBURN -27
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 1048 10 3 179.5
J. Abraham 77/107 1048 10 3
M. Rodriguez 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 8 0 2 -6.6
M. Rodriguez 3/5 8 0 2
T. Whatley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 142.0
T. Whatley 1/1 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Parks 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 107 0
T. Parks 36 107 0 18
T. Mosley 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 91 0
T. Mosley 21 91 0 13
S. Anderson 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 85 1
S. Anderson 12 85 1 20
T. Daniels 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 49 0
T. Daniels 12 49 0 19
T. Whatley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 41 1
T. Whatley 4 41 1 15
A. Hale II 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
A. Hale II 4 28 0 14
M. Rodriguez 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
M. Rodriguez 2 9 0 9
Q. Watkins 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
Q. Watkins 1 8 0 8
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Adams 1 5 0 5
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 -39 0
J. Abraham 13 -39 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Watkins 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 304 5
Q. Watkins 24 304 5 28
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 215 2
J. Adams 17 215 2 75
Ti. Jones 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 121 1
Ti. Jones 8 121 1 25
J. Washington 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 86 0
J. Washington 3 86 0 65
J. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 80 1
J. Mitchell 7 80 1 49
T. Parks 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 1
T. Parks 5 79 1 34
D. Harris 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
D. Harris 4 32 0 19
T. Daniels 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Daniels 1 13 0 13
N. McLaurin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
N. McLaurin 3 12 0 12
T. Mosley 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
T. Mosley 2 8 0 8
K. Reed 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
K. Reed 2 7 0 6
D. Yancey 22 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Yancey 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hemby 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Hemby 0-0 0.0 2
R. Mitchell 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Mitchell 0-0 0.0 1
S. Showers 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Showers 0-0 0.0 1
T. Williams 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Shaunfield 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 13/13
P. Shaunfield 6/8 44 13/13 31
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.9% 718 3 2 133.2
J. Stidham 63/97 718 3 2
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
C. Sandberg 1/1 22 0 0
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 3 0 0 62.6
M. Willis 1/2 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 303 4
J. Whitlow 57 303 4 22
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 163 1
K. Martin 39 163 1 19
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 150 2
S. Shivers 23 150 2 26
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 53 1
A. Schwartz 6 53 1 23
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 35 0
C. Sandberg 3 35 0 15
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 31 2
J. Stidham 28 31 2 18
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
M. Hill 1 22 0 22
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 1
M. Miller 1 14 1 14
A. Martin 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
A. Martin 2 13 0 5
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Davis 1 10 0 10
H. Joiner 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 1
H. Joiner 3 9 1 5
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
M. Willis 3 2 0 6
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Cox 1 1 0 1
C. Tolbert 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
C. Tolbert 3 1 0 3
D. Adams 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Adams 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 163 1
A. Schwartz 8 163 1 57
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 149 0
R. Davis 19 149 0 26
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 97 1
D. Slayton 8 97 1 21
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 82 0
S. Williams 5 82 0 19
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 0
C. Cox 7 72 0 19
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 47 0
K. Martin 8 47 0 15
A. Martin 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
A. Martin 1 33 0 33
C. Chambers 43 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
C. Chambers 1 22 0 22
S. Cannella 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
S. Cannella 2 12 1 10
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
E. Stove 1 5 0 5
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Shenker 1 5 0 5
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Whitlow 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
D. Thomas 6-0 0.0 2
J. Dean 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Dean 0-0 0.0 1
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Sherwood 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/10 13/13
A. Carlson 5/10 0 13/13 28
I. Shannon 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
I. Shannon 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
